IBM Cloud Virtual Server for VPC offers fast-provisioning compute capacity with the highest networking speeds and most secure, software-defined networking resources available on the IBM Cloud. Deploying IBM Cloud Virtual Server for VPC gives you instant access to all infrastructure-as-a-service resources inside the IBM Cloud Virtual Private Cloud (VPC). Choose dedicated hosts or multi-tenant virtual server profiles with the core and RAM configuration that’s best for your workload. Your instance storage is allocated and attached at the time of provisioning. You also get fine-grained control over your virtual network and security resources for greater scaling and traffic regulation.