IBM Cloud Virtual Server for VPC offers fast-provisioning compute capacity with the highest networking speeds and most secure, software-defined networking resources available on the IBM Cloud. Deploying IBM Cloud Virtual Server for VPC gives you instant access to all infrastructure-as-a-service resources inside the IBM Cloud Virtual Private Cloud (VPC). Choose dedicated hosts or multi-tenant virtual server profiles with the core and RAM configuration that’s best for your workload. Your instance storage is allocated and attached at the time of provisioning. You also get fine-grained control over your virtual network and security resources for greater scaling and traffic regulation.
Each multi-tenant virtual server profile family has several, pre-set instance configurations of vCPU, RAM, GPU and networking properties to help you quickly spin up compute capacity. There are plenty of options to choose from to serve your workload requirements.
Ideal for midsize databases and common cloud applications with moderate traffic. Available with Intel® SGX® for confidential computing workloads in select regions.
Ideal for CPU-intensive demands with moderate to high web traffic, such as production batch processing and front-end web servers. Available with Intel® SGX® for confidential computing workloads in select regions.
Ideal for RAM-intensive demands, such as large memory caching, in-memory analytics workloads and intensive database applications.
Ideal for running high compute in-memory workloads such as SAP BW/4 HANA. These profiles offer a core-to-RAM ratio of 1 vCPU to 14 GB RAM.
Ideal for in-memory OLTP databases such as SAP. These profiles offer the highest vCPU-to-memory ratios available with 1 vCPU to 28 GB of RAM.
Ideal for accelerating AI, HPC, data science and graphics-intensive workloads, featuring on-demand access to NVIDIA v100 GPUs.
Ideal for transaction-intensive workloads — such as relational and NoSQL databases, distributed file systems, search engines and data warehousing.
For single-tenant virtual compute capacity free from users outside of your organization, you can create one or more dedicated hosts and associated dedicated host groups.
Use the IBM Cloud console, CLI or API. Everything is fully integrated into your IBM Cloud VPC environment.
Assign specific resources and policies to specific users based on required roles.
Create dedicated host groups for distinct functions. This is ideal if you have multiple business units and want to separate the physical compute infrastructure used by each unit.
Advanced and balanced microarchitecture designed for scalability of data-intensive workloads across compute, storage and network usages.
Designed for data center modernization to drive operational efficiencies for improved total cost of ownership.
Designed to help maximize vector floating point performance and efficiency with higher performance and fewer servers.
Decades of innovation supported by a close partnership toward all cloud computing workloads put Intel Xeon Processors at the forefront of all virtual servers on your IBM Cloud VPC. It’s microarchitecture that pushes the impact of your data performance.
Intel® SGX® built on 4th Gen Intel® processors helps protect data in use via application isolation technology. Available on compute and balanced profiles in select regions.
A hypervisor-mounted, high-performance block storage volume is automatically created as a primary boot volume and attached to your virtual server instance at the time of provisioning, all backed by solid-state drives. You get 100 GB general-purpose input/output operations per second (IOPS) or 3 IOPS per gigabyte.
When you provision block storage for secondary volumes, you can quickly choose from predefined lOPS tiers or customize and define your own volume capacity and IOPS level.
Your block storage is stored redundantly across multiple, physical disks in an availability zone to prevent data loss due to failure of any singe component.
You can choose how to protect your data — either by using your own root keys or IBM-managed encryption.
NFS-based file storage for your virtual servers on IBM Cloud VPC is available for preview access in the Washington, Dallas, Frankfurt and London regions to select clients. Chat now or contact an IBM Sales representative for more information.
Quickly choose from predefined lOPS tiers, or customize and define your own capacity and IOPS level.
File shares are created in an availability zone within a region and can be shared with multiple virtual server instances within the same zone across multiple VPCs.
By default, fire share data are encrypted at rest with IBM-managed encryption.
An isolated, network orchestration layer eliminates the pod boundary of virtual server instances, creating highly scalable capacity.
Create multiple virtual private clouds in multizone regions available globally where, when and how you need your data distributed the most.
Your subnets are contained within a single zone and do not span multiple zones. This helps improve your security, reduces latency and enables higher availability.
Provision low-latency, high-throughput connections between your IBM Cloud VPC network and your service provider-managed WAN, or a client-managed backbone.
Securely connect your IBM Cloud VPC network to another private network with an IPsec site-to-site tunnel.
With IBM Cloud load balancers, you can distribute incoming traffic and provide protection against failure of an individual application server or public network.
Get private interconnectivity between global IBM Cloud data centers with single or multiple central hubs for easy provisioning and management.
Provides an open-source compatible client-to-site VPN solution that allows users to connect to IBM Cloud resources through secure, encrypted connections.
Enable a subnet and all attached virtual server instances to connect to the internet.
Reserve an IP address from a pool provided by IBM Cloud and associate it with your network interface.
Let a virtual firewall control your traffic across one or more of your virtual server instances.
Easily manage your inbound and outbound traffic for a subnet. Edit rules and explicitly customize based on source IP, source port, destination IP, destination port and protocol.
Attach floating IPs to your virtual server instances for client-to-server encryption.
IBM Cloud takes the need for security seriously and understands the importance of being able to encrypt the data surrounding your virtual servers to keep it safe.
Protect your block storage data by bringing and using your own root keys when you create a standalone or virtual server instance data volume.
All storage options for your virtual server environments on IBM Cloud VPC have default IBM-managed encryption.
The physical disks used for your default virtual server instance storage are automatically self-encrypting with the strong AES-256 encryption standard.
Intel® Software Guard Extensions (SGX) ® built on 4th Gen Intel® Xeon® processors helps protects your data through hardware-based server security by using isolated memory regions known as encrypted enclaves. This hardware-based computation helps protect your data from disclosure or modification. Which means that your sensitive data is encrypted while it’s in virtual server instance memory by allowing applications to run in private memory space. Intel® SGX® is available on compute and balanced profiles in select regions.
