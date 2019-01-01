The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) is an independent, nongovernmental organization that publishes standards in technical and nontechnical fields. The ISO/IEC 27000-series of standards is published jointly by ISO and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) and is a set of information security standards that when combined form a framework for information security management.

ISO/IEC 27701:2019 is a framework for the creation and management of Privacy Information Management Systems (PIMS), including the handling of Personally Identifiable Information (PII). The standard builds on and extends the requirements of ISO/IEC 27001 and ISO/IEC 27002, with additional controls and guidance for protecting data privacy.

Reports and other documentation

ISO 27701 - IBM Office of the CISO (PaaS, VPC, SaaS) certificate