What is SaaS integration?

SaaS integration enables applications to request and share data seamlessly, driving workflow automation and enhancing functionality across various business processes.

SaaS is a cloud-based software delivery model in which service providers host applications and make them available to customers over the internet. Users can access these applications on demand without needing to install or maintain the software on their local devices. The SaaS provider hosts the application in the cloud and manages all underlying infrastructure, security and updates.

SaaS applications bring the benefits of rapid deployment, minimal management expenses and predictable costs to businesses of all sizes, from startups to large global organizations. SaaS solutions are typically subscription-based and offer scalability, automatic updates and accessibility from any location with an internet connection. This helps organizations focus on core operations while using cutting-edge technology without heavy upfront investments in infrastructure.

These advantages have made SaaS the dominant software delivery model today and fueled SaaS adoption across all industries. Customer relationship management (CRM) systems such as Salesforce and HubSpot, collaboration tools such as Microsoft 365 and Slack, and enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions such as those from SAP and Oracle exemplify the integral role SaaS applications play in modern businesses.

This ubiquity underscores SaaS's role as a transformative force in modern business operations, driving efficiency, flexibility and innovation across diverse sectors. The incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and Internet of Things (IoT) devices has helped strengthen these tools and drive their adoption. Industry analyst Gartner forecasts g lobal SaaS expenditure to grow 22% to total USD 295 billion by the end of 2025.1

SaaS applications offer numerous benefits, but their value to organizations depends on effectively mitigating the accompanying challenges and risks. As IT environments grow increasingly complex, they introduce new challenges such as fragmented workflows, data silos and compatibility issues with existing systems. SaaS integration helps organizations address these issues. It facilitates the seamless connectivity and data flow across disparate applications and systems needed for business process automation.