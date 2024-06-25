Top 7 risks to your identity security posture

To stay one step ahead of identity-related attacks, identity and security teams should proactively improve their identity security posture by finding and remediating these common identity misconfigurations and blind spots. These are the key risks organizations should take steps to avoid:

The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) consistently urges organizations to implement MFA (link resides outside ibm.com) for all users and all services to prevent unauthorized access. Yet, achieving this goal can prove challenging in the real world. The complexity lies in configuring multiple identity systems, such as an organization’s Identity Provider and MFA system. Along with hundreds of applications’ settings to enforce MFA for thousands of users and groups. When not configured correctly, it can lead to a scenario where MFA is not enforced due to accidental omission or gaps in session management.

Password hygiene

Effective password hygiene is crucial to an organization’s identity security posture, but common identity misconfigurations frequently undermine password quality and increase the risk of data breaches. Allowing weak or commonly used passwords facilitates unauthorized access through simple guessing or brute force attacks.

Strong but default passwords can make password spray attacks easier. Using outdated password hash algorithms like SHA-1, MD4, MD5, RC2 or RC4, which can be quickly decoded, further exposes user credentials. Also, inadequate salting of passwords weakens their defense against dictionary and rainbow table attacks, making them easier to compromise.

Bypass of critical identity and security systems

Organizations deploy Privileged Access Management (PAM) systems to control and monitor access to privileged accounts, such as domain administrator and admin-level application accounts. PAM systems provide an extra layer of security by storing the credentials to privileged accounts in a secure vault and brokering access to protected systems via a proxy server or bastion host.

Unfortunately, PAM controls can be bypassed by resourceful admins or threat actors if not configured correctly, significantly reducing the protection they should provide. A similar problem can occur when users bypass zero trust network access (ZTNA) systems due to initial configuration issues or configuration drift over time.

Shadow access

Shadow access is a common blind spot in an organization’s identity security posture that can be difficult for organizations to discover and correct. Shadow access is when a user retains unmanaged access via a local account to an application or service for convenience or to speed up troubleshooting. Local accounts typically rely on static credentials, lack proper documentation and are at higher risk of unauthorized access. A local account with high privileges such as a super admin account is especially problematic.

Shadow assets

Shadow assets are a subset of shadow IT and represent a significant blind spot in identity security. Shadow assSets are applications or services within the network that are “unknown” to Active Directory or any other Identity Provider. This means that their existence and access are not documented or controlled by an organization’s identity systems, and these assets are only accessed by local accounts. Without integration into Active Directory or any other Identity Provider, these assets do not adhere to an organization’s established authentication and authorization frameworks. This makes enforcing security measures such as access controls, user authentication and compliance checks challenging. Therefore, shadow assets can inadvertently become gateways for unauthorized access.

Shadow identity systems

Shadow identity systems are unauthorized identity systems that might fall under shadow assets but are called out separately given the risk they pose to an organization’s identity security posture. The most common shadow identity system is the use of unapproved password managers.

Given the scope of their role, software development teams can take things further by implementing unsanctioned secret management tools to secure application credentials and even standing up their own Identity Providers. Another risky behavior is when developers duplicate Active Directory for testing or migration purposes but neglect proper disposal, exposing sensitive employee information, group policies and password hashes.

Forgotten service accounts

A service account is a type of machine identity that can perform various actions depending on its permissions. This might include running applications, automating services, managing virtual machine instances, making authorized API calls and accessing resources. When service accounts are no longer in active use but remain unmonitored with permissions intact, they become prime targets for exploitation. Attackers can use these forgotten service accounts to gain unauthorized access, potentially leading to data breaches, service disruptions and compromised systems, all under the radar of traditional identity security measures.