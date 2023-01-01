A ransomware infection can be costly and disruptive, especially if the only way to return to normal business operations is to pay the cybercriminals’ ransom, underscoring a vulnerability to hacker tactics. How can you stop ransomware threats from interrupting business continuity and recover quickly when ransomware attacks occur?



With a zero trust approach, you can detect and respond to ransomware through effective endpoint threat detection, by proactively managing your cybersecurity risks in near real-time, identifying zero-day vulnerabilities, and minimizing the impact of ransomware attacks with anti-ransomware protection software.