Designed to provide resilient data storage in the event of a cyber-attack, IBM FlashSystem offers new smart technology enabled by FCM4 and designed to continuously monitor statistics gathered from every single I/O. FlashSystem uses machine learning models to detect anomalies like ransomware in less than a minute. Ensuring your business is protected before a cyber-attack.1

