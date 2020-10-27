After the initial infection phase, time is critical. The sooner you detect, the sooner you can initiate your incident response (IR) plan. The better the IR plan, the quicker it is to stop ransomware from progressing through the phases. NIST (link resides outside ibm.com) and SANS (link resides outside ibm.com) have IR guidelines that have withstood the tests of time. There are a few key aspects of any IR plan.

Backups in place. Offline backs are critical in a ransomware attack. Make sure you understand where those backups are and how to restore your systems. Include the steps on who to contact for each of your critical IT assets in your IR process.

Teams, tools and roles identified. As ransonware progresses through its various phases from initial infection into encryption, the composition of the response team changes. This usually means more people across the organization need to get involved. Often, that may include using third-party services to help or, in the case of a breach, it may mean contacting legal, external regulators and customers. Knowing who to contact and when is critical. Keeping an up-to-date contact list is important, but integrating those contact roles into your process is vital to an effective response. Paper and PDFs are adequate, but having the right tools and automation that provides the entire team access to the ransomware response process, actions and historical documentation is key.

A well-defined process and automation. An IR process can contain many tasks and can include multiple decision points. It is a good practice to align your process with phases outlined by NIST and SANS. For example you can organize your IR process by the following phases:

Discover and Identification Enrichment and Validation Containment and Remediation Recovery and Communication

QRadar SOAR provides playbooks to define your IR process and automate the many actions an analyst may need to execute to progress through the phases quickly. QRadar SOAR breach response can create the necessary regulator reporting tasks based on PI exposed.

Inventory of IT assets, owners, PI. When a system is infected, a security analyst needs to know the system owner and applications and data. Asset management solutions such as ServiceNow or SAP can help manage the contacts for systems. IBM Guardium Discover and Classify can help find data sources and PI in each source. So in the event of a data breach, analysts know if any regulations are involved.