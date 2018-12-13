As cyberattacks become more widespread, cybersecurity compliance becomes increasingly important, not only to safeguard data subjects’ rights and their personal data, but also to assure clients and supervisory authorities of your commitment to customer data privacy. However, ensuring compliance often requires cybersecurity teams and your data controller to act across complex sets of standards, compliance requirements and data processing regulations that differ by industry and country. Automation can help monitor compliance reporting, manage data subjects’ rights and protect personal data to align cybersecurity with compliance requirements like the General Data Protection Regulation in Europe and similar frameworks.
IBM recognizes the critical importance of compliance and up-to-date certifications for clients relying on its products. IBM QRadar SIEM compliance solutions reduce the impact of data breaches and help to manage complex compliance requirements, like the GDPR compliance for EU member states, by running your SIEM log data through compliance extension for most regulatory standards free of charge. It also delivers automatic compliance reporting against standards your organization needs to meet.
You can combine IBM QRadar SIEM and IBM QRadar Log Insights to monitor and manage non-compliance in your organization. With advance log analytics and data processing capabilities, QRadar Log Insights can improve your readiness for audits and regulations like the GDPR compliance requirements, HIPAA and others.
Noncompliance with data privacy laws like the GDPR compliance can be costly. QRadar SIEM compliance extensions can help your company with data processing and manage personal data privacy to be compliant in a shifting compliance landscape.
The global average cost of a data breach in 2023 was USD 4.45 million, a 15% increase over 3 years.¹
The average savings for organizations that use security AI and automation extensively to contain data breach was USD 1.76 million compared to organizations that don’t.2
The average cost of a data breach for organizations with high non-compliance was USD 5.05 million, 12.6% or USD 560 thousand more than the 2023 average data breach cost.3
QRadar SIEM adheres to rigorous security, availability and data privacy frameworks. It also complies with a range of industry-standard certifications and governance, such as the GDPR compliance requirements and other data protection directives. For organizations handling all types of sensitive, high-risk data, including personal data, it is crucial to protect the privacy of data subjects and ensure compliance. These standards also include:
**ISO 27001 Operational certification available for QROC (SaaS). Software deployments are reliant on customer operational practices.
Implement retention and detection policies, and security measures for meeting compliance requirements like the GDPR requirements and more, with additional extensions. These cover:
IBM updates these content extensions (link resides outside ibm.com) to help you stay up to date with the latest compliance requirements.
*Please contact your sales representative for CCPA and the GDPR compliance requirements as these requirements differ for each customer.
Some regulations require breach notification within days after discovering a data privacy breach. Data security teams can integrate data privacy reporting tasks into their incident response process to better collaborate with legal teams and data protection officer (DPO) to meet compliance requirements with IBM SOAR. SOAR, fully integrated with QRadar, includes an incident response solution that supports more than 180 data privacy reporting regulations worldwide.
The compliance content extension provides near-real-time rules for log data to implement general compliance and policy controls. It also delivers daily, weekly and monthly reporting on authentication activities, attack and target summaries, top malware activities, DoS activities, exploit activities and more. It helps meet compliance requirements of data privacy laws like the GDPR compliance, SOX, European Union regulations and other regulatory requirements.
The European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), or the GDPR compliance for short, content pack simplifies IBM custom properties as placeholders that are meant to be replaced by specific log sources properties. This facilitates checking off items on the GDPR compliance checklist for data controllers and meet legal obligations for mandates for EU citizens in EU member states. These controls apply to the data subjects’ rights for access, rectify, erasure, data portability and more. You can download other content extensions that include custom properties functionality with these names or you can create your own.
The HIPAA content extension provides rules and reports content to implement Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) controls designed to safeguard health-related personal data. The content extension contains daily and weekly reporting on the remote access activity, top targets, top malware activity, top spam activity, traffic summaries and account management. The QRadar HIPAA Content Extension can be used to complement the QRadar Compliance Content Extension.
The IBM QRadar PCI compliance content extension provides rules and 30+ reports to monitor PCI compliance of your critical servers with payment card data. Reports include:
