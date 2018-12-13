As cyberattacks become more widespread, cybersecurity compliance becomes increasingly important, not only to safeguard data subjects’ rights and their personal data, but also to assure clients and supervisory authorities of your commitment to customer data privacy. However, ensuring compliance often requires cybersecurity teams and your data controller to act across complex sets of standards, compliance requirements and data processing regulations that differ by industry and country. Automation can help monitor compliance reporting, manage data subjects’ rights and protect personal data to align cybersecurity with compliance requirements like the General Data Protection Regulation in Europe and similar frameworks.



IBM recognizes the critical importance of compliance and up-to-date certifications for clients relying on its products. IBM QRadar SIEM compliance solutions reduce the impact of data breaches and help to manage complex compliance requirements, like the GDPR compliance for EU member states, by running your SIEM log data through compliance extension for most regulatory standards free of charge. It also delivers automatic compliance reporting against standards your organization needs to meet.

You can combine IBM QRadar SIEM and IBM QRadar Log Insights to monitor and manage non-compliance in your organization. With advance log analytics and data processing capabilities, QRadar Log Insights can improve your readiness for audits and regulations like the GDPR compliance requirements, HIPAA and others.