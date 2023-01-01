With hundreds of data sources in a typical IT environment, searching for anomalies can be complicated. If you don’t know what to look for, it can take days. QRadar SIEM makes searching for IOC easier by normalizing the activity from log sources and network traffic. Searching normalized activity improves results and reduces time to search. Unlike other solutions that warehouse and index activity, QRadar DSMs are built with the understanding of the log source data it is ingesting. The events are parsed and normalized into a common structure. This allows for simplified queries. For example, “login failed” versus “log-in not successful”.Simple search tools such as Visual Query Build or AQL help speed security analysts threat hunting.