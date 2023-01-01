Whether researching the latest threat intelligence or expanding on the details of a high priority alert, security analysts often need to search and pinpoint indicators of compromise. They need tools that are easy to use, powerful, fast, and accurate to find. QRadar SIEM normalized event data provides a structure of event properties that allows simple queries to find related attack activity across disparate data sources.
An effective threat-hunting approach to reduce the time from intrusion to discovery, decreasing the amount of damage attackers can inflict.
Detect, investigate and remediate threat more quickly by uncovering hidden patterns and connections.
Help your analysts hunt for cyberthreats in near real time by turning disparate data sets into action.
Benefit from a cost-effective solution that reduces training, maintenance and deployment costs.
With hundreds of data sources in a typical IT environment, searching for anomalies can be complicated. If you don’t know what to look for, it can take days. QRadar SIEM makes searching for IOC easier by normalizing the activity from log sources and network traffic. Searching normalized activity improves results and reduces time to search. Unlike other solutions that warehouse and index activity, QRadar DSMs are built with the understanding of the log source data it is ingesting. The events are parsed and normalized into a common structure. This allows for simplified queries. For example, “login failed” versus “log-in not successful”.Simple search tools such as Visual Query Build or AQL help speed security analysts threat hunting.
