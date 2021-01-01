With mobile email phishing and SMS phishing as the most common cyberthreats in 2021, according to the IDC U.S. Enterprise Workspace Management and Security Survey, 2021, organizations must protect all their mobile endpoints and increase the level of their security posture to comply with a zero-trust architecture.

Effective MDM solutions offer advanced capabilities to keep up with the ever-changing mobile landscape. IT and security leaders must manage laptops, desktops, smartphones, tablets, wearables and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, for small businesses and enterprise companies.

IBM MaaS360 is a comprehensive UEM product that helps you manage your organization's mobile devices. It offers:

Management of iOS, Android and iPadOS

Mobile security

Identity as a service (IDaaS)

Multifactor authentication (MFA)

Artificial intelligence (AI) and real-time analytics of data quality

Remote control, app management and integration with 3rd party apps are available

Having adequate visibility and endpoint management tools over a broad range of devices and operating systems may seem challenging but can be addressed when the right MDM strategy and MDM software are in place.