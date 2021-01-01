Home Security MaaS360 Mobile device management (MDM) solutions
Secure your business with mobile device management solutions

With mobile email phishing and SMS phishing as the most common cyberthreats in 2021, according to the IDC U.S. Enterprise Workspace Management and Security Survey, 2021, organizations must protect all their mobile endpoints and increase the level of their security posture to comply with a zero-trust architecture.

Effective MDM solutions offer advanced capabilities to keep up with the ever-changing mobile landscape. IT and security leaders must manage laptops, desktops, smartphones, tablets, wearables and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, for small businesses and enterprise companies.

IBM MaaS360 is a comprehensive UEM product that helps you manage your organization's mobile devices. It offers: 

  • Management of iOS, Android and iPadOS
  • Mobile security
  • Identity as a service (IDaaS)
  • Multifactor authentication (MFA)
  • Artificial intelligence (AI) and real-time analytics of data quality
  • Remote control, app management and integration with 3rd party apps are available

Having adequate visibility and endpoint management tools over a broad range of devices and operating systems may seem challenging but can be addressed when the right MDM strategy and MDM software are in place.
KuppingerCole Leadership Compass Report 2023

Learn more about the Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) market and solutions.
Benefits Visibility into your mobile environment

With its scalability, machine learning data models and flexible, self service deployment, IBM MaaS360 is a user friendly choice for various use cases and company types, from small businesses to enterprise. The MDM and Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) capabilities provide inventory and visibility of devices, apps, content and corporate data and protects them with containerization and device security features, either for corporate-owned or bring-your-own-device (BYOD) programs.

 One MDM solution for any device with any operating system

Manage the most popular device types and operating systems, including Android, iOS, iPadOS, Chrome OS, IoT and rugged devices, from a single mobile device management (MDM) solution. IT teams can quickly configure, provision and enroll Apple devices and Android devices, perform application management actions and patch management actions. IT Admins are helped by AI powered real-time alerts and security policies.

 Seamless user onboarding

Take advantage of easy, over-the-air (OTA) device enrollment for your remote management actions, such as troubleshooting. With Apple Business Manager, streamline the device onboarding process for Apple devices, including the iPhone, iPad. Use Android zero-touch enrollment to deliver a security-rich device setup experience to employees. All from the MaaS360 console.
Plan assessment

Use the guide below to see which MaaS360 plan is right for you.
Supported devices
Learn how to manage multiple platforms with an AI-driven unified endpoint management.
MDM solutions Bring your own mobile device (BYOD)

BYOD is a corporate policy that empowers employees use their personal devices (smartphones, tablets, laptops and wearables) to access enterprise data from anywhere. From native cotainers to developer features IBM MaaS60 supports all types of BYOD, deployment and remote control for productive IT management.

 Unified endpoint management (UEM)

IBM MaaS360 UEM helps IT Managers take a modern management approach that enables a better digital emoloyee experience and provides advanced security capabilities in real time. MaaS360 manages essentially all types of devices and diverse industry use cases, protecting enterprise data with built-in endpoint security that prevents cyberthreats.

Mobile security

More than standard UEM tools, IBM MaaS360 brings security and endpoint management in one single console with AI powered actionable risk insights, native malware detection and mobile threat defense that responds to network, user, device, app and data-level cyberattacks before they strike. CIOs and CISOs will get mobile security that fit within their enterprise strategy.
Mobility success services

 

Through curated offerings and custom engagements, IBM Mobility Success Services Security Expert Labs are designed to help you get the most out of your IBM MaaS360 investment through every step of the UEM lifecycle.

 Learn more about mobility success services
Case study
ADSI grows data management services ADSI, an established B2B services provider offering mobile and other telecom solutions, wanted to pursue a new business opportunity: meeting its mobile customers’ demands for greater security and control. After a thorough search, ADSI chose IBM MaaS360 UEM to power its growing mobile data management services. Read the case study
Take the next step

Get started with a free trial of IBM MaaS360 or book a consultation with an IBM expert to discuss how it can advance your specific business needs.

