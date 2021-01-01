With mobile email phishing and SMS phishing as the most common cyberthreats in 2021, according to the IDC U.S. Enterprise Workspace Management and Security Survey, 2021, organizations must protect all their mobile endpoints and increase the level of their security posture to comply with a zero-trust architecture.
Effective MDM solutions offer advanced capabilities to keep up with the ever-changing mobile landscape. IT and security leaders must manage laptops, desktops, smartphones, tablets, wearables and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, for small businesses and enterprise companies.
IBM MaaS360 is a comprehensive UEM product that helps you manage your organization's mobile devices. It offers:
Having adequate visibility and endpoint management tools over a broad range of devices and operating systems may seem challenging but can be addressed when the right MDM strategy and MDM software are in place.
Learn more about the Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) market and solutions.
With its scalability, machine learning data models and flexible, self service deployment, IBM MaaS360 is a user friendly choice for various use cases and company types, from small businesses to enterprise. The MDM and Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) capabilities provide inventory and visibility of devices, apps, content and corporate data and protects them with containerization and device security features, either for corporate-owned or bring-your-own-device (BYOD) programs.
Manage the most popular device types and operating systems, including Android, iOS, iPadOS, Chrome OS, IoT and rugged devices, from a single mobile device management (MDM) solution. IT teams can quickly configure, provision and enroll Apple devices and Android devices, perform application management actions and patch management actions. IT Admins are helped by AI powered real-time alerts and security policies.
Take advantage of easy, over-the-air (OTA) device enrollment for your remote management actions, such as troubleshooting. With Apple Business Manager, streamline the device onboarding process for Apple devices, including the iPhone, iPad. Use Android zero-touch enrollment to deliver a security-rich device setup experience to employees. All from the MaaS360 console.
BYOD is a corporate policy that empowers employees use their personal devices (smartphones, tablets, laptops and wearables) to access enterprise data from anywhere. From native cotainers to developer features IBM MaaS60 supports all types of BYOD, deployment and remote control for productive IT management.
IBM MaaS360 UEM helps IT Managers take a modern management approach that enables a better digital emoloyee experience and provides advanced security capabilities in real time. MaaS360 manages essentially all types of devices and diverse industry use cases, protecting enterprise data with built-in endpoint security that prevents cyberthreats.
More than standard UEM tools, IBM MaaS360 brings security and endpoint management in one single console with AI powered actionable risk insights, native malware detection and mobile threat defense that responds to network, user, device, app and data-level cyberattacks before they strike. CIOs and CISOs will get mobile security that fit within their enterprise strategy.
Through curated offerings and custom engagements, IBM Mobility Success Services Security Expert Labs are designed to help you get the most out of your IBM MaaS360 investment through every step of the UEM lifecycle.