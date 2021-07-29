What is Android device management?

There are millions of Android apps available in the Google Play store. And while some are safe and treat personal data with the utmost care, many are unsafe. Apps can be compromised.

Compromised apps can lead to data leaks. Personal or corporate data can funnel to unscrupulous third-parties from unsafe apps. One way data can leak is through excessive app permissions. App permissions determine what functions an app has access to on a user's device. Some app permissions are riskier than others, so users need to pay attention to the permissions they grant.

According to Wandera’s study, “Understanding the mobile threat landscape,” 45% of the most requested permissions on Android are considered high-risk. But which permissions are high-risk and how so? Here’s a list of regularly accepted permissions on Android that Wandera considers as carrying higher risk:

– Find accounts: Allows the app to access the list of accounts known by that phone

– Read contacts: Allows the app to read data about contacts stored on that device

– Read phone status: Allows the app to access the device’s internal features, such as phone numbers and device IDs

– Read SD card: Allows the app to read the contents of an SD card

– Write to SD card: Allows the app to modify or delete an SD card’s contents

– Precise location: Allows the app to get a precise location, using GPS or network location sources

– Record audio: Allows the app to record audio with the microphone at any time

– Take pictures and video: Allows the app to use the camera at any time

Out-of-date operating systems

Per Wandera's study, "65% of organizations have at least one device with an out-of-date operating system," and the data shows "57% of Android devices are running an OS at least two full versions behind the current one." Updated operating systems not only improve device performance but also include critical security patches. So without OS updates, Android devices remain vulnerable to cyberattacks.

Sideloading apps

Sideloading Android devices describes an app installation process outside of using the default Google Play store. While an Android OS default configuration doesn't allow sideloaded apps to be downloaded and installed from unofficial sources, it's possible to configure Android OS settings to allow apps from third-parties. So users can download application packages from websites or install apps from third-party app stores.

Wandera's research shows around 20% of Android devices have this setting enabled, which opens up the device to threats. Users that sideload apps face increased security risks because it bypasses Apple and Google's application vetting process on their official app stores. Thus, the device has less protection against inadvertently installed malware. "35% of organizations have at least one device with one or more sideloaded apps installed," according to Wandera's study.

Rooting

Rooting is the process of allowing Android users to gain control over internal OS systems. And as the name implies, the technique provides root access to the device. Users of rooted Android devices can make drastic changes, up to and including changing the device's operating system. Rooting an Android OS is similar to jailbreaking an Apple's iOS. Both are privilege escalation methods, but rooting provides more control to Android users than Apple users gain through jailbreaking.

Per the Wandera study, "6% of organizations have at least one jailbroken or rooted device." Although popular with users trying to free a device from carrier lock, these risky configurations allow them to install unauthorized software functions and applications. Some users might jailbreak or root their mobile devices to install security enhancements. But most look for a more straightforward method to customize the OS or install applications that aren't available on the official app stores. Whatever the case, rooting opens up the device to cyberthreats.