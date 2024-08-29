Keep it simple: How to succeed at business transformation using behavioral economics

“In a business environment, we tend to think everybody makes rational decisions,” Mantas says. But emotion plays a much larger role than leaders think. Case in point: Take the same facts and present them differently, and you get a different reaction from customers. A pair of headphones selling for 50% off $60 feels more compelling than the same item selling for $30. Ground beef that’s labeled “85% lean” seems more appealing than an identical product labeled as “15% fat.”

As another example of the power of presentation, Mantas cites studies that show a powerful way to encourage behavior in people is to sign them up for something—like a ​​401(k) savings plan—and allow them to opt out. That brings much higher adoption rates than a program requiring people to opt in. According to research from fund manager Vanguard, people who are auto-enrolled in a 401(k) have a 93% participation rate, compared to a 66% rate when people have to opt in.

In both cases, people are given the same choice—to join a 401(k) or not—but the facts are presented differently, using an opposite ​​choice architecture, as behavioral economists call it. Research about the power of auto-enrollment is so persuasive, in fact, that a new U.S. federal spending package requires employers to automatically sign up their employees for 401(k) plans to improve their retirement security.

Mantas believes data and facts make up 20% of a decision, while presentation is the other 80%. Factors like color and design “have disproportionately more impact than baseline statements,” he says. Efforts around transformation should always keep that in mind, and businesses should spend much more time getting the presentation right.