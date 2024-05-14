UWV worked closely with IBM Business Partner You-Get BV to develop the NOW requests exemption application using the Business Automation Workflow capability of IBM Cloud Pak for Business Automation. The application helped address one of the greatest challenges the company faced in processing program requests: ensuring all approved requests complied with the complex regulations and requirements of the NOW program.

Here’s how it worked: A company applied for NOW funds via an online portal. If there was an exception — such as an outdated address or a company with offices outside of the Netherlands — the system routed the request through the Business Automation Workflow capability to the appropriate department based on an established process. Each type of exception followed its own unique process depending on what actions were needed to resolve it. Requests that were resolved were batched nightly and entered back into the application for the next stage of processing.

Within six weeks, the team released its first iteration of the NOW application — a notable feat, considering it usually takes UWV months, or even years, to launch new applications. “We were all amazed we could manage it,” says Peter van der Heijden, Program Director E-Werken at UWV, “not only from the perspective of our company, but from that of the whole public sector in the Netherlands. It was amazing that we were able to get it up and running in such a short time.”

Post-launch, the team used the agile methodology to continue to develop the application, immediately starting work on the next iteration to further automate and optimize processes, fix known issues and incorporate user feedback. Every two weeks, the team issued a new release. Previously, development cycles took three months — or longer. This ability to make ongoing updates was crucial to remaining compliant with government changes to the program, which occurred with each three-month NOW enrollment cycle.

The fast turnaround time for new releases, the remarkable speed with which the team got the solution up and running in the first place and the high quality of the solution’s output attracted the attention of the UWV Board of Directors and other departments. “We already had started implementing the Business Automation Workflow capabilities as a generic information and communications technology (ICT) tool within UWV this type of application, but now people were even more convinced of its value, flexibility and ability to deliver excellent results in a short timeframe,” says van der Heijden.

The next project — streamlining processes for the UWV unemployment payments program — was more complex. “There are many legacy systems that play a role here, each system with its own workloads.” says van der Heijden. “Our goal is to incorporate all of these systems and workloads into one application that employees can use to view, prioritize and organize their work.”

The client process involves compliance with many government regulations, requiring multiple decision points. “We used the IBM Cloud Pak for Business Automation’s Operational Decision Management capability to help with that,” explains van der Heijden. “On our website, this capability interacts with clients, providing answers based on their input to help with the application process. On the back end, the capability pulls from some of the same regulation information to provide decision-making support to employees.” After careful preparation — with 2,000 employees relying on the application, it was critical that it served their needs from the start — the team launched the application in July 2021.