“We noticed significant differences in average lead times and delivery costs between different customers and the reasons for these differences were not well understood.” says the VP of Logistics for the MMC. “We also saw many orders being put on hold, but we couldn’t always determine who was inserting the blocks or why they were not conforming to standard processes.”

Although MMC logistics managers tried repeatedly to minimize delays, corrective action was hamstrung by incomplete and disconnected information. Since deviations from standard processes were not being monitored, there was no way to understand how these deviations impacted delivery schedules and costs.

“Until we had a better view on where and why delays were being put in the system, we would be unable to take the necessary actions to correct deviations,” says the MMC VP. “We also believed that if we had a detailed and holistic view of the actual processes being used, we could start automating more processes and reduce human effort.”

Through interviews and informal methods, MMC logistics managers tried to map O2C processes, identify bottlenecks and correct anomalies, without success. “But then, while we were deploying our ERP platform, our systems integration partner recommended a new tool,” says the MMC VP. “It could provide us with a detailed view of all the processes and people involved with O2C and be modeled on real-world data derived from our ERP system. We were intrigued with the possibilities.”