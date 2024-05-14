Together, IBM Business Partner 32bit and the local IBM team presented the winning solution to MNG Kargo: IBM Cloud Pak for Business Automation, which is optimized for deployment on Red Hat® OpenShift® on any cloud or IT environment.

The all-in-one, integrated solution was an excellent fit for MNG Kargo’s needs. It offered the scalability to handle MNG Kargo’s high number of users and transactions, the flexibility to respond to process requests quickly and the adaptability to integrate with the company’s internal systems. And as a global solution, it could operate across the diverse geographies where the company did business.

32bit worked with IBM Services® to implement the solution and to train MNG Kargo’s IT staff on application development and use of the system. To meet the project deadline, IBM and 32bit split responsibilities, with IBM taking on the technological installation and 32bit handling business process development, working closely with MNG Kargo.

In designing the MNG Kargo platform, the team took advantage of several key features in the IBM Cloud Pak for Business Automation solution. Using the business automation workflow capability, it streamlined and automated existing processes and enabled the creation of news ones. It also developed an end-to-end design for monitoring, recording and reporting processes.

Drag-and-drop functionality made it possible for developers to create workflows with minimal coding. The team took advantage of the solution’s built-in user interfaces to provide employees with portals through which they could access business processes and tasks.

“The business automation workflow capability enables easy transfer of approximately 5,300 invoices per month into our ERP system, enhancing operational continuity — an essential goal of a market-leading transportation company,” says Faydali. “In addition, we now run our vehicle maintenance process using the workflow capability, a process that previously required the most manual paper invoices. We managed to save a huge amount of effort by integrating the process into the ERP.

“We also run our non-standard parcel approvals through the workflow capability,” she continues. “And we’ve designed a new process for financial requests from our branches to flow to our headquarters digitally. This main request flow has various sub-flows under it, providing an approval hierarchy between operations and headquarters.”

The content management capability of the solution served as the foundation for the company’s document management system, with which the company can digitize invoices and other crucial documents and safely store them using a built-in complex security schema designed to protect confidential documents from exposure to unauthorized users.

Working together, the three teams — 32bit, IBM and MNG Kargo — were able to not only meet the target project completion date, but also train the MNG Kargo IT team to begin taking on system maintenance and application development. Within three years, it was building processes on its own.