Since the platform’s implementation in 2019, it has fulfilled its promise—attested to by its positive reception by one of Canada’s largest suppliers of fuel and petroleum products, Parkland Fuel Corporation, which acquired Sol Caribbean in January 2019. “We’ve been able to prove the value of the system to Parkland,” says Lopez. “Parkland stakeholders have looked at it from different perspectives and have endorsed it.”

Most importantly, it’s provided Sol Caribbean vital process improvements. The centralized repository grants users access to project documentation at any time, from anywhere, facilitating compliance and speeding up processing time. “We have much better control from a compliance perspective,” says Lopez. “We’re comfortable knowing we have documentation for every project and can substantiate any audit. The CapEx approval process is streamlined—it takes less time to get projects approved because everyone knows what needs to be done and by whom.

“We now have the tools to track the duration of projects,” he continues, “which helps us make continuous improvements. And we’re starting to generate information that allows us to track KPIs, such as the percentage of projects that are on budget or are on time.”

Fraud prevention is another benefit. “There are checks and balances in place now to make sure we can measure procurements against our ERP investment tool,” says Elena Henckel-DaCosta, Managing Director of LPA. “That capability helps us minimize the potential for fraud.”

The platform’s rules engine also facilitates faster decision making. The IBM Cloud Pak for Automation solution is configured to include milestones and deadlines for project sign offs. If reviewers miss their deadlines, the final approver is automatically notified through the platform. “In the past, we would spin our wheels for weeks on some of the more complex projects, trying to reach consensus on decisions,” says Lopez. “Now, once the project starts, the platform automatically assigns timelines, so people are required to provide feedback within a given period. Decision making literally has to be quicker. The great majority of our approvals are done in a week.”

According to LPA, future recommendations may include using robotic process automation to integrate the platform with Sol Caribbean’s ERP system. Another area for future exploration is the use of AI to enhance statistical and market analysis.

In the meantime, Sol Caribbean is enjoying the benefits of its current platform. “This solution complements the management of our investment process,” says Lopez, “so I’m very happy with it. All IT implementations are difficult; change management is difficult. It has required a lot of work and commitment, but we’re at a point now where the system is working well.”