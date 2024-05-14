The Event Management team within IBM HR’s Enterprise Learning Operations and Administration (ELOA) group provides end-to-end support for internal IBM learning engagements that support the development of IBMers all over the word. “Our focus within HR Services is on event management—that is, optimizing the planning, scheduling and delivery of learning events that help upskill thousands of IBMers each year,” explains Adrienn Bokor, Strategy and Transformation Leader, HR Services, ELOA, at IBM. The team’s course offerings cover a broad range of topics, including Leading for Inclusion, Unleashing Innovation, and Increasing Manager Impact. In the first half of 2023 alone, the team delivered 8,000 events.

“Historically, the event promotion as well as enrollment and attendee tracking processes were highly complex and manual. When replicated across thousands of events each month, those manual processes understandably became error prone,” notes Hema Nanthini Selvam, Transformation Lead, HR Services, ELOA, at IBM. This is why the team chose to build an AI assistant powered by the IBM® watsonx™ Orchestrate solution.