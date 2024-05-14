“As a franchisor, we have a big responsibility. People who become franchisees are trusting us with, in many cases, their life savings,” explains Gordon Logan, Chairman and Founder of Sport Clips. “The question we always receive from new franchisees is, ‘Where do I find the people I need to staff my store and deliver that championship haircut experience?’ We need to give them peace of mind that when they come on board, they’ll be able to find quality people to staff their stores and they’ll have the tools they need to grow their business.”

Sport Clips, a national hair care franchise with 13,000 stylists working across 1,900 locations in the US and Canada, is laser-focused on helping its franchisees run their stores as effectively as possible. “Our franchisees look to us to help them drive store-level ROI and make it easier to run their business. We are always on the lookout for innovative solutions that are easy to use and true game-changers: not just incremental improvements,” says Edward Logan, CEO and President of Sport Clips.



Currently, a top goal for Sport Clips is to increase staffing levels across its franchise locations by 30% and implement new tools and processes to help franchisees improve employee productivity and engagement.



To achieve these objectives, Sport Clips has partnered with ThisWay® Global and begun implementing the IBM® watsonx Orchestrate solution. ThisWay Global provides a candidate sourcing and matching platform that sources unique talent from over 8,500 diversity-based organizations. Powered by the latest AI technology, IBM watsonx Orchestrate uses natural language processing to dynamically sequence skills from an expanding catalog of pre-built skills to execute common and complex tasks—in context, in the right order and in real time.