Build, deploy and scale AI agents, assistants and workflows with enterprise-grade governance.
IBM® watsonx Orchestrate® gives developers the freedom to build agentic systems their way—from open-source prototypes to production-ready enterprise deployments.
Use the Agent Development Kit (ADK) for full pro-code control, Langflow for visual design and Flow Builder for rapid orchestration.
Every agent you build is versioned, observable and governed—ready to scale securely across your stack.
Implement and call tools in your agents that enable AI agents to invoke external APIs and services, thereby extending their capabilities.
Create workflows that pause for human validation, capture context and resume automatically with audit-ready traceability.
Utilize a comprehensive evaluation framework to effectively validate agent behavior, identify regressions, and ensure stability and reliability throughout lifecycle.
Establish an automated pipeline that monitors, evaluates and retrains agents to improve accuracy and effectiveness by integrating tools like OpenTelemetry and Langfuse.
Use the AI Gateway to integrate multi-provider AI models into watsonx Orchestrate, with configurable routing policies that maximize flexibility and performance.
Build agents that interact with users through various channels and modalities, including voice and text.
Leverage the no-code AI Agent Builder to create AI agents with guided steps and templates, or build custom agents using code or visual prototyping in Langflow.
Use Orchestrate Agent Architect Prompt-Tune to guide the agent creation flow.
Get started in minutes using Langflow or the watsonx Orchestrate Agent Development Kit (ADK). Move from prototype to production with speed, governance and scale built in.
Move from prototype to production with built-in governance, versioning, observability, and enterprise-scale security and compliance controls.
Integrate seamlessly with Langflow, Python, OpenAPI, and your existing toolchain across hybrid environments.
Code, orchestrate, and deploy your way—via CLI, Python SDK, or intuitive visual flow editors.
Connect your tools, models and data into governed agentic workflows
Build Python or OpenAPI-defined tools, validate them locally, then import directly into your Orchestrate environment.
Drag, drop and test agentic flows using reusable nodes and tools—all connected through the Orchestrate runtime.
Add human-in-the-loop steps, branching logic and long-running flows to handle complex enterprise operations.
Promote drafts to production with version control, policy enforcement and built-in testing gates.
Monitor agent performance, latency, and compliance in real time with Open Telemetry traces and audit-ready dashboards.
Deploy across hybrid environments with role-based access, identity federation and data isolation.