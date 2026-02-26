Accelerate agent development with watsonx Orchestrate

Build, deploy and manage powerful AI agents that automate workflows and processes with seamless integration.

Build with watsonx Orchestrate 

Build, deploy and scale AI agents, assistants and workflows with enterprise-grade governance. 
 
IBM® watsonx Orchestrate® gives developers the freedom to build agentic systems their way—from open-source prototypes to production-ready enterprise deployments. 
 
Use the Agent Development Kit (ADK) for full pro-code control, Langflow for visual design and Flow Builder for rapid orchestration. 
 
Every agent you build is versioned, observable and governed—ready to scale securely across your stack.

What you can build

Tool and API Integration

Implement and call tools in your agents that enable AI agents to invoke external APIs and services, thereby extending their capabilities.

 Human-in-the-loop approvals

Create workflows that pause for human validation, capture context and resume automatically with audit-ready traceability.

 Evaluation and regression testing

Utilize a comprehensive evaluation framework to effectively validate agent behavior, identify regressions, and ensure stability and reliability throughout lifecycle.

 Automated tuning feedback loops

Establish an automated pipeline that monitors, evaluates and retrains agents to improve accuracy and effectiveness by integrating tools like OpenTelemetry and Langfuse.

 Model flexibility

Use the AI Gateway to integrate multi-provider AI models into watsonx Orchestrate, with configurable routing policies that maximize flexibility and performance.

 Multi-modal interaction

Build agents that interact with users through various channels and modalities, including voice and text.

 AI-powered agent and tool building

Leverage the no-code AI Agent Builder to create AI agents with guided steps and templates, or build custom agents using code or visual prototyping in Langflow.

 AI-powered conversational prompt engineering

Use Orchestrate Agent Architect Prompt-Tune to guide the agent creation flow.

Quickstart

Get started in minutes using Langflow or the watsonx Orchestrate Agent Development Kit (ADK). Move from prototype to production with speed, governance and scale built in.
watsonx Orchestrate code snippets

Why developers choose watsonx Orchestrate 

Enterprise-grade lifecycle management

Move from prototype to production with built-in governance, versioning, observability, and enterprise-scale security and compliance controls.
Open and extensible by design

Integrate seamlessly with Langflow, Python, OpenAPI, and your existing toolchain across hybrid environments.
Built for developers

Code, orchestrate, and deploy your way—via CLI, Python SDK, or intuitive visual flow editors.

How it works

Connect your tools, models and data into governed agentic workflows
Define tools with the Agent Development Kit (ADK)

Build Python or OpenAPI-defined tools, validate them locally, then import directly into your Orchestrate environment.

 Prototype flows visually in Langflow

Drag, drop and test agentic flows using reusable nodes and tools—all connected through the Orchestrate runtime.

 Orchestrate with Agentic Workflow Builder

Add human-in-the-loop steps, branching logic and long-running flows to handle complex enterprise operations.

 Deploy with confidence

Promote drafts to production with version control, policy enforcement and built-in testing gates.

 Observe and optimize

Monitor agent performance, latency, and compliance in real time with Open Telemetry traces and audit-ready dashboards.

 Scale securely

Deploy across hybrid environments with role-based access, identity federation and data isolation.

Support

Agent Development Kit
Complete guides for ADK, Flow Builder and Langflow
Documentation
Product information and support
Idea portal
Give us your feedback and ideas to improve watsonx Orchestrate
TechXchange community
Connect with experts and peers to elevate technical expertise, solve problems and share insights.
Next steps

Take control of your AI agent ecosystem.

