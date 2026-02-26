What you can build

Tool and API Integration Implement and call tools in your agents that enable AI agents to invoke external APIs and services, thereby extending their capabilities.

Human-in-the-loop approvals Create workflows that pause for human validation, capture context and resume automatically with audit-ready traceability.

Evaluation and regression testing Utilize a comprehensive evaluation framework to effectively validate agent behavior, identify regressions, and ensure stability and reliability throughout lifecycle.

Automated tuning feedback loops Establish an automated pipeline that monitors, evaluates and retrains agents to improve accuracy and effectiveness by integrating tools like OpenTelemetry and Langfuse.

Model flexibility Use the AI Gateway to integrate multi-provider AI models into watsonx Orchestrate, with configurable routing policies that maximize flexibility and performance.

Multi-modal interaction Build agents that interact with users through various channels and modalities, including voice and text.

AI-powered agent and tool building Leverage the no-code AI Agent Builder to create AI agents with guided steps and templates, or build custom agents using code or visual prototyping in Langflow.