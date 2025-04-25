OpenAI social network, Anthropic’s reasoning study and humanoid half-marathon

Episode 52: OpenAI social network, Anthropic’s reasoning study and humanoid half-marathon

Is OpenAI going to enter the social media game? In episode 52 of Mixture of Experts, Gabe Goodhart, Kate Soule and Marina Danilevsky join host Tim Hwang. First, Sam Altman is rumored to be testing an internal prototype social network; why is this a potential next move for the AI giant? Next, for our paper of the week, we analyze Anthropic’s study on chain-of-thought reasoning, “Reasoning models don’t always say what they think.” Then, AI scraping puts a strain on Wikimedia; what’s the impact of this? Finally, China held a humanoid robot half-marathon, where humans raced alongside robot competitors. Who wins this AI race? All that and more on today’s Mixture of Experts.


Key takeaways:
  • 00:41 – OpenAI social network
  • 10:02 – Anthropic's reasoning study
  • 20:56 – AI bots strain Wikimedia
  • 31:33 – Humanoid half-marathon
What is artificial intelligence (AI)?

Applications and devices equipped with AI can see and identify objects. They can understand and respond to human language. They can learn from new information and experience. But what is AI?

 What is fine-tuning?

It has become a fundamental deep learning technique, particularly in the training process of foundation models used for generative AI. But what is fine-tuning and how does it work?

 How to build an AI-powered multimodal RAG system with Docling and Granite®?

In this tutorial, you will use IBM’s Docling and open source IBM® Granite® vision, text-based embeddings and generative AI models to create a retrieval augmented generation (RAG) system.

