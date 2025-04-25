In episode 51 of Mixture of Experts, Chris Hay, Vyoma Gajjar and special guest John Willis, owner of Botchagalupe Technologies, join host Tim Hwang. We analyze Sam Altman’s new AI models, o3 and o4-mini.
In episode 50 of Mixture of Experts, we debrief many announcements: IBM z17, Meta's Llama 4, Gemini 2.5 Pro and more from Google Cloud Next.
In episode 49, our experts unpack Altman's open source push, Anthropic’s AI insights, Apple’s AI race and Amazon’s new AI agents. What’s next in AI? Tune in to Mixture of Experts for the full scoop.
Applications and devices equipped with AI can see and identify objects. They can understand and respond to human language. They can learn from new information and experience. But what is AI?
It has become a fundamental deep learning technique, particularly in the training process of foundation models used for generative AI. But what is fine-tuning and how does it work?
In this tutorial, you will use IBM’s Docling and open source IBM® Granite® vision, text-based embeddings and generative AI models to create a retrieval augmented generation (RAG) system.
Go behind the scenes and screens of today's transformative leaders with Ann Funai, CIO and VP of Business Platforms Transformation at IBM, in Transformers. From personal transformations to the transformative influences around them, Ann and her guests explore what it truly means to be transformers.
Discover how we use AI to build experiences amidst the hype about what AI can do. In this series, our host Albert Lawrence, together with business leaders and IBM technologists, bypass the theoretical rhetoric and show you how to put AI into practice.
Be inspired by conversations between people who are at the forefront of innovation. Tune in to hear Malcolm Gladwell—1 of the world’s most renowned thinkers and writers in social science—talk to leaders about technology that can transform your business.
Get a curated selection of AI topics, trends and research sent directly to your inbox.
Explore IBM® Granite®, our family of open, performant and trusted AI models tailored for business and optimized to scale your AI applications.
Follow us on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.