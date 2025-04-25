Is OpenAI going to enter the social media game? In episode 52 of Mixture of Experts, Gabe Goodhart, Kate Soule and Marina Danilevsky join host Tim Hwang. First, Sam Altman is rumored to be testing an internal prototype social network; why is this a potential next move for the AI giant? Next, for our paper of the week, we analyze Anthropic’s study on chain-of-thought reasoning, “Reasoning models don’t always say what they think.” Then, AI scraping puts a strain on Wikimedia; what’s the impact of this? Finally, China held a humanoid robot half-marathon, where humans raced alongside robot competitors. Who wins this AI race? All that and more on today’s Mixture of Experts.

