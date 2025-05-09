AI gets down to business at IBM Think 2025

One keynote focused on a shift in how enterprise AI is developed. IBM introduced generative computing, an approach that moves away from prompt engineering and toward structured programming for large language models (LLMs). The method, IBM experts said, is intended to make AI applications more scalable, secure and adaptable as models evolve.

The new framework connects high-performance computing with quantum systems, enabling what IBM calls “quantum-centric supercomputing.” According to Zaira Nazario, Director of Science and Technology at IBM Research, that connection is already in progress.

The new approach lets developers define AI behavior using modular components and programmable constraints rather than natural language prompts. Sriram Raghavan, a VP at IBM Research AI, said the current model of prompt engineering leads to “books and books of prompts,” resulting in what he called “security by prayer.”

IBM experts said internal testing showed that generative computing can achieve the same level of accuracy as 70-billion-parameter models using only one billion parameters. Raghavan said the result is greater speed, more reliable performance and stronger security across a range of use cases.

Shobhit Varshney, Head of Data & AI at IBM Consulting Americas, was at the event and said in an interview with IBM Think that the shift toward generative computing couldn’t come at a more urgent moment.

“As enterprises deploy multi-agent solutions and delegate more complex tasks to AI, we need a more transparent and robust way to program these models than English,” he said. Varshney said he heard developers echo the same point: the need for more control and reliability as AI moves deeper into core business functions. “That’s where IBM’s new framework is a game changer,” he added. “It brings the rigor and discipline of software engineering to scaling AI responsibly.”

But building faster, leaner models is only part of the challenge. As enterprises push deeper into automation and deploy agents across operations, new questions are emerging about oversight and cost. Maryam Ashoori, IBM watsonx.ai’s Senior Director of Product Management, was at the event and told Think in an interview that while more companies are moving AI into production, agents are still in their early innings. “Sixteen percent have shifted from experimentation to scaling, but agents are just starting to take shape,” she said.

She pointed to growing interest in using agents to extract more value from existing gen AI systems. “Agents let companies push generative AI deeper into workflows through tool and function calling—but most haven’t fully thought through the risks.”