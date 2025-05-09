AI gets down to business at IBM Think 2025

A Scuderia Ferrari Formula 1 race car sat encased in glass at the center of the IBM Think 2025 conference in Boston this week, flanked by attendees and backlit by a glowing blue IBM logo. Its deep red chassis and aerodynamic curves attracted a steady stream of photos, but its presence was more than symbolic. According to IBM, the car generates over one million data points every second, capturing pressure, friction, temperature and velocity in real time. That information now fuels a personalized mobile experience for fans, powered by the IBM watsonx platform.
The display opened the event, where the company laid out its position that AI is no longer speculative. Artificial intelligence, quantum computing, hybrid cloud infrastructure and automation were presented not as future concepts, but as current capabilities that are reshaping operations at global enterprises.
Across keynotes and panels, speakers from industries as varied as defense, retail and finance described how foundational shifts in architecture, talent, data management and interoperability are already underway. Executives and engineers from PepsiCo, Meta, Lockheed Martin, The Heineken Company and BNP Paribas joined IBM leaders to share how artificial intelligence, quantum computing and automation are producing measurable results.
“AI is the productivity engine,” said Arvind Krishna, IBM Chairman and CEO. “AI unlocks the value in your data.”
One keynote focused on a shift in how enterprise AI is developed. IBM introduced generative computing, an approach that moves away from prompt engineering and toward structured programming for large language models (LLMs). The method, IBM experts said, is intended to make AI applications more scalable, secure and adaptable as models evolve.
The new framework connects high-performance computing with quantum systems, enabling what IBM calls “quantum-centric supercomputing.” According to Zaira Nazario, Director of Science and Technology at IBM Research, that connection is already in progress.
The new approach lets developers define AI behavior using modular components and programmable constraints rather than natural language prompts. Sriram Raghavan, a VP at IBM Research AI, said the current model of prompt engineering leads to “books and books of prompts,” resulting in what he called “security by prayer.”
IBM experts said internal testing showed that generative computing can achieve the same level of accuracy as 70-billion-parameter models using only one billion parameters. Raghavan said the result is greater speed, more reliable performance and stronger security across a range of use cases.
Shobhit Varshney, Head of Data & AI at IBM Consulting Americas, was at the event and said in an interview with IBM Think that the shift toward generative computing couldn’t come at a more urgent moment.
“As enterprises deploy multi-agent solutions and delegate more complex tasks to AI, we need a more transparent and robust way to program these models than English,” he said. Varshney said he heard developers echo the same point: the need for more control and reliability as AI moves deeper into core business functions. “That’s where IBM’s new framework is a game changer,” he added. “It brings the rigor and discipline of software engineering to scaling AI responsibly.”
But building faster, leaner models is only part of the challenge. As enterprises push deeper into automation and deploy agents across operations, new questions are emerging about oversight and cost. Maryam Ashoori, IBM watsonx.ai’s Senior Director of Product Management, was at the event and told Think in an interview that while more companies are moving AI into production, agents are still in their early innings. “Sixteen percent have shifted from experimentation to scaling, but agents are just starting to take shape,” she said.
She pointed to growing interest in using agents to extract more value from existing gen AI systems. “Agents let companies push generative AI deeper into workflows through tool and function calling—but most haven’t fully thought through the risks.”
IBM experts also highlighted the company’s work in quantum computing, saying it had reached a new technical milestone. Quantum utility, as described by Jay Gambetta, VP of Quantum at IBM, refers to the point at which quantum processors can solve problems that classical systems cannot simulate. In a series of recent experiments, IBM researchers paired a 45-qubit processor with Japan’s Fugaku supercomputer to simulate complex molecules, with results consistent with the best classical methods. A subsequent 77-qubit test confirmed the results.
“We’re not interested in demos,” said Gambetta. “We’re building systems that actually work.”
The company expects to reach quantum advantage by 2026, when quantum systems will be able to outperform classical computers in real-world tasks with verified accuracy.
Elsewhere at the conference, attention turned to infrastructure readiness. Rob Thomas, IBM’s SVP of Software and Chief Commercial Officer, pointed to the challenge of integrating AI into operational systems. “Over the next three years, one billion applications will be built on the basis of generative AI,” he said. “They will need to work with each other seamlessly.”
Deutsche Telekom and others provided examples of progress. CIO Peter Leukert said that automation has reduced patching time by 80 percent, adding that the approach may lack glamor, but addresses core operational requirements.
Deploying AI agents across the enterprise was another central theme. PepsiCo, for example, uses more than 1,500 AI-driven bots across the value chain. A platform-centric strategy has helped unify these tools, according to Magesh Bagavathi, an SVP and Chief Data and AI Officer at the company.
The rapid expansion of such systems brings new complexity. Ritika Gunnar, a General Manager for Data and AI at IBM, referred to the growing challenge of “agent sprawl,” where disconnected bots operate in silos. To address this, IBM is evolving watsonx Orchestrate, which coordinates agents across vendors and workflows. “Building powerful agents is just the start,” said Gunnar. “The real magic happens when they connect.”
In IBM’s own HR operations, the company has automated over a million tasks, and now resolves 95 percent of employee service requests without escalation. The result, said Neil Dhar, a Global Managing Partner at IBM Consulting, is an HR function that can scale with the organization.
Preparing for such changes requires more than tools. Workforce strategy, for example, remains critical. Laura-Elizabeth Ware, SVP of North America HCM Cloud Operations at Oracle, emphasized the need for enterprises to conduct a clear skills inventory before introducing agents into HR systems. A recent IBM Institute for Business Value (IBV) study supports this, finding that one-third of CEOs plan to retrain employees, and half are hiring for roles that did not exist a year ago.
Open-source strategies were on display as Meta highlighted the rapid adoption of its Llama model series, which has now surpassed 1.2 billion downloads. The company introduced the Llama Stack, a new modular framework that allows developers to combine agents, evaluation tools and post-training components. “The beauty of open is that the community becomes a force multiplier,” said Ash Jhaveri, Vice President of AI Partnerships at Meta, during the event. The approach reflects a broader industry shift toward flexible, composable AI architectures that can adapt quickly to evolving enterprise needs.
To enable governed scaling of open-source models, IBM has integrated watsonx into the Llama Stack. Still, not all industries are able to take a fully open approach. Pointing to sectors like defense and healthcare, Richard Vitek of Lockheed Martin stressed the need for tighter control and compliance.
That demand is shaping IBM’s strategy, said Dinesh Nirmal, SVP of Software Products at IBM. The watsonx.data platform governs proprietary data before it enters model pipelines. “The platform can now prepare AI-ready data for enterprises in under five minutes,” Nirmal added.
The Scuderia Ferrari HP Formula 1 car made a second appearance during Krishna’s keynote, this time not behind glass but spotlighted on stage as a symbol of high-speed, high-stakes data. He used the car’s sensor-driven telemetry to draw parallels with other industries where enterprises manage vast amounts of data in real time.
Kate Johnson, President and CEO of Lumen Technologies, said her company uses IBM tools to bring AI closer to its network edge. “Every millisecond matters,” she said. “Not quite like a Ferrari, but the same concept.”
BNP Paribas is pursuing a similar path. The bank has worked with IBM and Red Hat for seven years. It is now developing an “AI Factory,” designed to unify infrastructure and support AI deployment in a regulated setting. Jean-Michel Garcia, the bank’s CTO, emphasized the need for hybridization, containerization and consistent data governance. “It’s AI with seatbelts,” said Hillery Hunter, IBM’s CTO for Infrastructure.
The conference themes pointed to a broader shift. Modular tools, agent-based systems, hybrid cloud architectures and governed data pipelines are no longer emerging concepts. They are, increasingly, the way business gets done.
“This is not an experiment,” said Krishna. “This is happening now.”
