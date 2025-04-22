The rise of agentic AI is significantly expanding and widening the attack surface for cybersecurity threats. As AI systems become more capable of autonomous decision-making and action, they simultaneously introduce newer vulnerabilities across workflows, data pipelines and third-party integrations. Join us in this episode as Wendi Whitmore, Senior Vice President of Unit 42 at Palo Alto Networks, shares her views on how agentic AI is redefining the cybersecurity game for both sides: attackers and defenders.
Attackers have already started leveraging agentic AI to make the cyberattack process faster and more efficient. Now, the onus is on cyber defenders to quickly harness agentic AI and build security controls that not just match but outpower the speed, sophistication and scale of new age, AI-driven cyberthreats.
