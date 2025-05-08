Hope is not a strategy: 7 principles of site reliability engineering (SRE)

As with many other elements of modern technology, the goal of incorporating automation into a workflow is to free engineers from having to grapple with repetitive tasks that do not add value. With newly expanded free time, engineers can then work on tasks automation can’t complete: creation, ideation, large-scale guidance and more.

Automation can be especially valuable for the following goals:

Consistency: The downside of repetitive, manual tasks isn’t only that it can be boring and can take time away from more valuable actions. If those tasks, such as user account creation, are accomplished by automation tools, mistakes and inconsistencies can be nearly eliminated. A new employee might do things differently than an old one; a user might accidentally enter a value in the wrong field. An automated process (generally) will not.

Scalability: Scalability is a major long-term benefit of automation. Let's take our previous user account creation example. If account creation increases exponetially, the workload for the human responsible for the account setup also increases exponetially, pulling this employee away from other, potentially more valuable, aspects of the job. An automated system will not have this issue.

Speed: Certain tasks, such as finding and fixing bugs in code, can take a human a great deal of time. Automated software systems have the ability to monitor huge swathes of data, and can often detect errors more quickly than humans through advanced pattern recognition and other tools. Fixes can be applied just as quickly, often without any human involvement.

There are also, of course, dangers that lurk alongside any automation process. These include:

Upfront costs: Automations must be created before they can be deployed. This can take a significant amount of time, effort and even hardware costs. The value of automation must be considered as a balance between the effort to create it and the actual resources it will save once launched.

Maintenance: Automated tasks might seem as if they can run forever, but this is often not the case. Automation code must be kept up to date and in sync with other code and system updates. If new features are added, the automation code might need to also be updated through human intervention to include new actions or to prevent errors.

Artificial intelligence offers some new and exciting possibilities for SRE, most obviously in the realm of automation. Both upfront costs and maintenance can theoretically be modulated by new AI models. That said, AI also brings new potential pain points: hallucination, security and privacy, most notably.