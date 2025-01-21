What is model tuning?

Overfitting happens when a model is too complex for its training data. Its hyperparameters create a neural network with too many layers or with too many trainable parameters. With overfitting, the model adapts too tightly to its training dataset. An overfitted model cannot adapt to new data because it has failed to generalize from its training data.

Imagine two students in a classroom. One student learns by memorizing facts, the other by understanding the underlying concepts being taught. So far, both have performed well on tests covering the course material. But what happens when they need to apply their learning to new topics?

The student who can generalize will successfully transfer what they have learned, while the student who relies on memory might struggle to do the same. They have “overfit” their understanding too closely to the specifics of the classroom content while failing to grasp the core principles.