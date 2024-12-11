Bias and variance explain the balance engineers need to strike to help ensure a good fit in their machine learning models. As such, the bias-variance tradeoff is central to addressing underfitting and overfitting.

A biased model makes strong assumptions about the training data to simplify the learning process, ignoring subtleties or complexities it cannot account for. Variance refers to the model’s sensitivity to learning fluctuations in the training data.

Examples of high-bias models include linear regression algorithms or shallow decision trees, which assume simple linear or binary relationships even when the data patterns are more complex.

Using a linear regression model for data with a quadratic relationship will result in underfitting because the linear model cannot capture the inherent curvature. As a result, the model performs poorly on the training set and unseen test data because it cannot generalize well to new data.

Generalization is the model's ability to understand and apply learned patterns to unseen data. Models with low variance also tend to underfit as they are too simple to capture complex patterns. However, low-bias models might overfit if they are too flexible.

High variance indicates that the model might capture noise, idiosyncrasies and random details within the training data. High-variance models are overly flexible, resulting in low training error, but when tested on new data, the learned patterns fail to generalize, leading to high test error.

Imagine memorizing answers for a test instead of understanding the concepts needed to get the answers yourself. If the test differs from what was studied, you will struggle to answer the questions. Striking the balance between variance and bias is key to achieving optimal performance in machine learning models.