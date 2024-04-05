Home Analytics SPSS IBM SPSS software
Bridge the gap between data science and data understanding
Buy SPSS Statistics now Try SPSS Statistics for free
Isometric illustration of four people at work stations
Why IBM SPSS software?

The IBM® SPSS® software platform offers advanced statistical analysis, a vast library of machine learning algorithms, text analysis, open-source extensibility, integration with big data and seamless deployment into applications.

Its ease of use, flexibility and scalability make SPSS accessible to users of all skill levels. What’s more, it’s suitable for projects of all sizes and levels of complexity, and can help you find new opportunities, improve efficiency and minimize risk.

Within the SPSS software family of products, IBM SPSS Statistics supports a top-down, hypothesis testing approach to your data, while IBM SPSS Modeler exposes patterns and models hidden in data through a bottom-up, hypothesis generation approach.
Now available: watsonx.ai

The AI studio that brings together traditional machine learning along with the new generative AI capabilities powered by foundation models.

SPSS Statistics for Students
SPSS benefits Intuitive user interface

Prepare and analyze data with an easy-to-use interface without having to write code.

 Flexible licensing options

Choose from purchase options including subscription and traditional licenses.

 Boost data science productivity

Empower coders, noncoders and analysts with visual data science tools.

Products

Uncover data insights that can help solve business and research problems. Explore SPSS Statistics
IBM SPSS Modeler

IBM SPSS Modeler helps you tap into data assets and modern applications, with algorithms and models that are ready for immediate use.

 IBM SPSS Modeler in IBM Cloud Pak® for Data

IBM SPSS Modeler is available on IBM Cloud Pak for Data. Take advantage of IBM SPSS Modeler on the public cloud.

 IBM SPSS Collaboration and Deployment Services

Manage analytical assets, automate processes and share results more efficiently and securely.

 IBM SPSS Predictive Analytics Enterprise

Get descriptive and predictive analytics, data preparation and real-time scoring.

 IBM SPSS Amos

Use structural equation modeling (SEM) to test hypotheses and gain new insights from data.

 IBM SPSS Analytic Server

Create a platform that can make predictive analytics easier for big data.
Support Explore these resources to get support and answers to your questions. SPSS Statistics Support

Find support resources for SPSS Statistics.

 Get Support IBM Data Science Community

Get technical tips and insights from other SPSS users.

 Explore the community Expert blog

Gain new perspective through expert guidance.

 Read the blog IBM SPSS Modeler Support

Find support resources for IBM SPSS Modeler.

 Get Support
Resources Take a deep dive into how SPSS software helps your enterprise. Linear regression

Learn how to use linear regression analysis to predict the value of a variable based on the value of another variable.

 Read about linear regression Logistic regression

Learn how logistic regression estimates the probability of an event occurring, based on a dataset of independent variables.

 Read about logistic regression What’s New in SPSS Statistics 29

Learn about new statistical procedures, data visualization tools and other improvements in SPSS Statistics 29.

 Read the whitepaper
Take the next step

Discover how you can uncover data insights that solve business and research problems.

 Try SPSS Statistics at no cost