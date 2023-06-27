Home Asset management Maximo Manufacturing operations management with IBM Maximo Application Suite
Embark on your journey to asset management excellence by targeting zero defects and downtime in manufacturing processes 
Boost operational efficiency with integration and ease   

Streamline operations by addressing unplanned outages, poor maintenance strategies and inefficient inventory management within complex asset lifecycles and production processes. Empower your operations, quality control and maintenance teams with tools that connect siloed data and integrate multiple technologies, providing end-to-end visibility into production lines and asset health, and supporting consistent quality standards.

For decades, IBM® Maximo® has enhanced manufacturing operations for automative, aviation, consumer products, electronics and life sciences with superior asset lifecycle and production management. The IBM® Maximo® Application Suite, as an all-in-one asset lifecycle management tool, offers advanced capabilities in enterprise asset management (EAM), asset performance management (APM), and reliability-centered maintenance (RCM), accelerating your journey towards zero defects and downtime while optimizing the overall performance and reliability.

Industries

Automotive Maximo helps you manage complex assets such as production lines, equipment and vehicles. It enhances asset availability, improves product quality and streamlines maintenance and inventory management, which enables seamless operations with optimized performance, extended asset lifecycles and reduced operational downtime and costs. Ford presents its prestigious IT Innovation Award to IBM
Aviation and aerospace Maximo enables the aviation and aerospace sectors to efficiently schedule and manage maintenance, optimize production workflows and handle complex supply chains while supporting compliance with industry regulations, such as AS9100.
Maximo helps you monitor manufacturing, packaging and distribution assets such as critical machinery and production equipment. It streamlines quality control, enables compliance with industry regulations, contributes to enhanced product quality, reduces waste and increases customer satisfaction. Spendrups streamlines its brewing with IBM Maximo
Electronics Maximo empowers you to schedule and manage the maintenance of complex assets such as cleanroom equipment, SMT lines and testing equipment. It helps to ensure smooth processes, best-in-class performance, improved reliability and compliance with industry regulations such as IPC and JEDEC standards.
Life sciences Maximo offers specialized solutions that help pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device manufacturers manage asset lifecycles, mobile calibration and corrective and preventive actions (CAPA). It integrates with RFID, SCADA systems and LIMS, which enables regulatory compliance and efficient management of equipment such as cleanroom equipment, fermentation tanks and packaging lines. Pacific Northwest National Laboratory automates EAM with Maximo
What you can do
IBM Maximo Visual Inspection Automate inspections 24x7 and reduce human error IBM Maximo® Visual Inspection (MVI) offers built-in deep learning models that automate quality control by detecting and classifying objects and defects. Its AI-powered visualization provides real-time error detection, preventing future downtime and simplifying use with user-friendly tools and interfaces, even for those with limited deep learning expertise. Learn more about visual inspection Explore the MVI demo
IBM Maximo Asset Performance Management  Keep your assets running at peak performance IBM Maximo® APM uses AI and IoT to optimize production scheduling and maintenance, based on historical and real-time asset health, predicting issues before they occur. Maximo APM helps you minimize unplanned repair work, manage risk, reduce breakdowns and extend asset lifecycle without unnecessary costs. Calculate your potential savings Explore the APM demo
Benefits Improve maintenance management systems

Analyze historical and real-time data to optimize equipment health, prevent failures and streamline condition-based maintenance and schedules.

 See how Sandvik increased their productivity (3:09) Understand assets in operational context

Use asset health and performance data to help operations, maintenance and finance personnel in improving their decision-making processes and audit outcomes for production management such as scheduling, decommissioning and new investments.

 Discover more smart manufacturing benefits Jump-start your Industry 4.0 transformation

Deploy low-code and no-code capabilities for advanced planning and scheduling that add AI-enabled remote asset monitoring, predictive maintenance and visual inspection to your existing production lines.

 Learn how to reduce dependency on manual inspection Increase sustainability and safety

IBM's Sustainability Consulting services can help you establish a data-driven strategy to ensure your manufacturing execution systems are aligned with your sustainability agenda. 

 Create more sustainable operations

Do you require a sustainability strategy?

Sustainability Consulting

 Explore Sustainability Consulting
Take the next step

Get started with a product tour or book a consultation with an IBM expert to see how your organization can benefit from IBM Maximo Application Suite.

