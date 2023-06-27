Streamline operations by addressing unplanned outages, poor maintenance strategies and inefficient inventory management within complex asset lifecycles and production processes. Empower your operations, quality control and maintenance teams with tools that connect siloed data and integrate multiple technologies, providing end-to-end visibility into production lines and asset health, and supporting consistent quality standards.
For decades, IBM® Maximo® has enhanced manufacturing operations for automative, aviation, consumer products, electronics and life sciences with superior asset lifecycle and production management. The IBM® Maximo® Application Suite, as an all-in-one asset lifecycle management tool, offers advanced capabilities in enterprise asset management (EAM), asset performance management (APM), and reliability-centered maintenance (RCM), accelerating your journey towards zero defects and downtime while optimizing the overall performance and reliability.
Analyze historical and real-time data to optimize equipment health, prevent failures and streamline condition-based maintenance and schedules.
Use asset health and performance data to help operations, maintenance and finance personnel in improving their decision-making processes and audit outcomes for production management such as scheduling, decommissioning and new investments.
Deploy low-code and no-code capabilities for advanced planning and scheduling that add AI-enabled remote asset monitoring, predictive maintenance and visual inspection to your existing production lines.
IBM's Sustainability Consulting services can help you establish a data-driven strategy to ensure your manufacturing execution systems are aligned with your sustainability agenda.