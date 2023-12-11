What is planned maintenance?

If every piece of equipment, machinery or manufacturing facility operated in optimal condition all the time, maintenance would be unnecessary. But in the real world, of course, even the most well-crafted product is subject to wear and tear, requiring conditioning, replacement parts and repairs to remain in service.

During the first Industrial Revolution in the 1700s, the dominant form of maintenance was “breakdown maintenance”—also known as corrective maintenance or reactive maintenance—in which repairs took place only after a machine broke down. Since machines of this era were relatively simple and didn’t require repairs by specialists, this was “the easiest and natural way of maintenance” then, according to one report by industrial engineering experts.1

But as machines became more complex during the second Industrial Revolution, which began in the late 1800s, breakdown maintenance gave way to planned maintenance in some corners of the industrial world. In a 1919 manual from the Ford Motor Company, readers were instructed to “[m]ake a practice of taking care of every repair or adjustment as soon as its necessity is discovered” because “[t]his attention requires but little time and may avoid delay or possible accident down the road.”2

Today, when organizations don’t engage in planned maintenance—that is, they don’t anticipate and proactively address asset degradation or malfunctions to keep equipment and plants in good working order—serious consequences might follow. They might be forced to conduct unplanned maintenance, which can be more stressful, labor-intensive and costly than planned maintenance. For instance, maintenance teams might rush to acquire necessary parts, paying more for them than they might otherwise to avoid long lead times. Meanwhile, the unplanned downtime associated with unplanned or unscheduled maintenance might further hurt a company’s bottom line due to losses in productivity and revenue: a survey of 100 large enterprises by Forrester and IBM(PDF) found that unplanned downtime costs 35% more per minute than planned downtime.

A company's lack of a planned maintenance program might also impact workplace safety. Equipment failure has been cited thousands of times in workplace accident reports compiled by the Occupational Health and Safety Administration. Planned maintenance can prevent equipment failures that cause workplace accidents and injure employees.