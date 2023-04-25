Before specialization and the global supply chain separated the builders of equipment from their ultimate users. Those who previously built physical assets were often the ones who used them, thereby having an innate understanding of their inherent parts. As specialization increased and the builders of products were no longer the users. Customers of physical assets needed a more comprehensive and strategic methodology to understand and address the parts of their machinery.

This was especially true and critical for the aviation industry, which is commonly attributed as the birthplace of RCM. As the crash rate of airplanes accelerated in the 1960s, the industry had to change how it handled maintenance, which was not happening frequently enough to prevent those catastrophic crashes. The industry needed help with identifying possible failures and had to change its approach. Time-based maintenance, where interventions happened on a specific schedule, was no longer working. Some studies proved that spending less time and cost on maintenance but handling it so more strategically produced better results, suggesting that a more efficient approach was possible.

In fact, the name reliability centered maintenance comes from a 1978 Nolan and Heap report for United Airlines. The report sought to codify the new process for ensuring better airplane safety through a new approach to equipment maintenance. The impact of this report is so lasting that virtually every RCM approach evokes the Society of Automotive Engineers JA1011 standard, which the Nolan and Heap report created.

Now, RCM has spread to nearly every industry as an intelligent and cost-effective way to run maintenance during the manufacturing process.