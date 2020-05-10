One of the most important decisions that an asset-intensive industry has is how to manage and care for its assets (i.e. equipment, buildings, and machinery). This is a decision that affects everyone in the organization, from the operators, to the engineers and the C-suite. There are many theories – some dating as far back as the Roman Chariot – on how we get the maximum out of the machines in an organization. The solution, however, will be different depending on the needs of the business and how each uses their assets. In this post, we will explore the full asset management spectrum and how to make the right choice for your organization.

The evolution of maintenance in asset-intensive industries

Today, maintenance has become both an art and a science. We put lots of energy into designing unique approaches and techniques for doing something that should be pretty simple. The primary goal is to keep machines in near-new condition, until they are broken beyond repair or become obsolete. Doesn’t sound too hard, right? Because the landscape of approaches and solutions has become complex, many people have become confused by a seeming divergence of the asset management pillar into many, very different things. We hear terms thrown around like CMMS, EAM, APM, and OMG! That last one is reserved for major breakdowns.

The good news is that the foundation of asset management is stronger than ever. Work in the areas of maintenance, reliability and financial management have all been in the pursuit of helping the enterprise understand how they can collaborate to maximize the value of their assets. Let’s take a look at the evolution and where to use each for optimum success.