Six EAM trends pushing the oil and gas industries forward

As enterprise asset management (EAM) technology continues to evolve, new trends emerge, promising to transform the way oil and gas companies approach asset performance management. But which innovations are showing the most potential? Let’s discuss (in no particular order).

Trend #1: Integrating EAM and digital twins

Digital twins—virtual replicas of physical assets, processes and/or systems—have been gaining considerable traction in the oil and gas sector. When integrated with EAM, digital twins offer the ability to simulate various operational scenarios and anticipate asset disruptions. Access to asset/system simulations can enable more proactive maintenance planning, improved decision-making and better risk management. It can also significantly increase uptime and lifespan.

Trend #2: Using blockchain in EAM systems

Blockchain technology has the potential to bring transparency, security and traceability to EAM. Blockchain provides a secure, decentralized record of all asset-related transactions, enhancing auditability and reducing the risk of fraud and error. While still in its early stages, the use of blockchain in EAM is a trend worth watching.

Trend #3: EAM powered by AI and machine learning

AI and ML are super-charging EAM systems, taking the predictive capability of EAM to the next level. By collecting and analyzing vast amounts of data from asset sensors, these technologies can predict equipment failures with greater accuracy and improve overall asset reliability.

Trend #4: Combining the features of augmented reality with EAM capabilities

By integrating augmented reality (AR) with EAM, oil and gas companies can enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of their maintenance processes. AR technology overlays digital information onto the physical world, helping technicians visualize complex procedures and diagnose equipment issues. In the event of a breakdown, maintenance teams can use AR glasses to view real-time asset data, see step-by-step repair instructions and even get remote assistance from experts.

Trend #5: The rise of mobile EAM solutions

Mobile technology is making EAM more accessible than ever. Technicians can now access asset information, metrics, maintenance schedules and detailed work instructions from their mobile devices, regardless of their location. This not only improves productivity, but it also ensures that the most accurate and up-to-date information is always at the team’s fingertips.

Trend #6: Pushing sustainability with EAM solutions

Sustainability is a pressing concern for the oil and gas industry, and EAM systems are evolving to support these initiatives. Modern EAM systems can help companies monitor and reduce their environmental impact, track their carbon footprint and ensure compliance with environmental regulations. These new features empower businesses to address practices that harm the environment and still maximize profits.