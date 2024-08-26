Six EAM trends pushing the oil and gas industries forward

The oil and gas industry remains an integral part of the energy landscape, but it faces a number of modern challenges, including volatile market conditions, expanding environmental regulations and the growing need for operational efficiency.
To navigate these challenges, industry players are turning to enterprise asset management (EAM) solutions. EAM is an invaluable tool that allows oil and gas companies to manage physical assets and infrastructure throughout their lifecycles—from design and procurement to maintenance and disposal.
As of 2022, the EAM market was valued at nearly USD 6 billion (link resides outside ibm.com), with a compound annual growth rate of 16.9% through 2030. Here, we’ll discuss potential applications for EAM software in oil and gas and talk about the trends pushing the industry forward.
At its core, enterprise asset management (EAM) is a system designed to help organizations manage physical assets (e.g., equipment, machinery and infrastructure). It offers a holistic view, providing critical data about asset condition, location and efficiency.
EAM systems can include functions like maintenance management, asset lifecycle management, inventory management and work order management, among others. More recently, these systems have integrated advanced technologies like Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to enable predictive analytics and real-time monitoring.
Enterprise asset management (EAM) can help companies more easily manage a complex array of assets, from drilling rigs and pipelines to refineries and storage facilities. The following are some of the most impactful ways oil and gas is embracing EAM as an asset management strategy:
As enterprise asset management (EAM) technology continues to evolve, new trends emerge, promising to transform the way oil and gas companies approach asset performance management. But which innovations are showing the most potential? Let’s discuss (in no particular order).
Digital twins—virtual replicas of physical assets, processes and/or systems—have been gaining considerable traction in the oil and gas sector. When integrated with EAM, digital twins offer the ability to simulate various operational scenarios and anticipate asset disruptions. Access to asset/system simulations can enable more proactive maintenance planning, improved decision-making and better risk management. It can also significantly increase uptime and lifespan.
Blockchain technology has the potential to bring transparency, security and traceability to EAM. Blockchain provides a secure, decentralized record of all asset-related transactions, enhancing auditability and reducing the risk of fraud and error. While still in its early stages, the use of blockchain in EAM is a trend worth watching.
AI and ML are super-charging EAM systems, taking the predictive capability of EAM to the next level. By collecting and analyzing vast amounts of data from asset sensors, these technologies can predict equipment failures with greater accuracy and improve overall asset reliability.
By integrating augmented reality (AR) with EAM, oil and gas companies can enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of their maintenance processes. AR technology overlays digital information onto the physical world, helping technicians visualize complex procedures and diagnose equipment issues. In the event of a breakdown, maintenance teams can use AR glasses to view real-time asset data, see step-by-step repair instructions and even get remote assistance from experts.
Mobile technology is making EAM more accessible than ever. Technicians can now access asset information, metrics, maintenance schedules and detailed work instructions from their mobile devices, regardless of their location. This not only improves productivity, but it also ensures that the most accurate and up-to-date information is always at the team’s fingertips.
Sustainability is a pressing concern for the oil and gas industry, and EAM systems are evolving to support these initiatives. Modern EAM systems can help companies monitor and reduce their environmental impact, track their carbon footprint and ensure compliance with environmental regulations. These new features empower businesses to address practices that harm the environment and still maximize profits.
The oil and gas industry stands to benefit significantly from EAM systems, which have the power to deliver valuable insights that can help oil and gas companies optimize operations, improve profitability and stay competitive in a challenging industry landscape. And by integrating EAM with other business systems—like enterprise resource planning (ERP) and customer relationship management (CRM)—businesses can take a more holistic approach to operations.
However, the successful implementation of EAM requires extensive personnel training, comprehensive change management initiatives and a strategic approach that aligns with the company's business objectives.
IBM Maximo Application Suite is an integrated asset management solution that helps oil and gas providers improve performance, streamline day-to-day operations and simplify digital transformation processes. Using an integrated AI-powered, cloud-based platform, Maximo offers CMMS, EAM and APM capabilities that produce advanced analytics and help utilities make smarter, more data-driven decisions.
But the future of EAM in the oil and gas industry is not just about adopting new technologies. It’s also about transforming business processes and culture.
With the right approach—and IBM Maximo—EAM can be a powerful tool for driving operational excellence and innovation in the oil and gas industry for decades to come.
