OEE vs. TEEP: What’s the difference?

The main difference between these two metrics is that while OEE measures the percentage of planned production time that is productive, TEEP measures the percentage of all time that is productive.

It’s important when making these calculations of time to use the right terminology. Here are a few common ways to measure time within a production context:

Unscheduled time : Time when production is not scheduled to produce anything (as opposed to “scheduled time”).

Calendar time : The amount of time spent on a job order up to its completion.

Total operations time : The total amount of time that a machine is available to manufacture products.

Ideal cycle time : The theoretical fastest possible time to manufacture one unit.

The theoretical fastest possible time to manufacture one unit. Run time: The time when the manufacturing process is scheduled for production and running.

OEE primarily focuses on the utilization of available time and identifies losses due to availability, performance and quality issues. It helps identify areas for improvement and efficiency optimization.

TEEP, on the other hand, provides a broader perspective by considering all potential production time, including planned downtime for preventive maintenance or changeovers. It aims to measure the maximum potential of the equipment or production line.

OEE is typically used to measure the performance of a specific piece of equipment or a machine. It helps you understand how effectively equipment is being utilized during actual production time. OEE is commonly used as a benchmarking tool to track and improve equipment performance over time. It helps identify bottlenecks, areas for optimization and improvement initiatives.

TEEP is used to measure the overall performance of an entire production line or multiple pieces of equipment working together. It provides a holistic view of the effectiveness of the entire system. If you are interested in understanding the maximum potential performance of your production line, including planned downtime for maintenance, changeovers or other scheduled events, TEEP is the performance metric to use. TEEP can be helpful in production capacity planning and determining the capabilities of your equipment or production line.