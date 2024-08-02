OEE vs. TEEP: What’s the difference?

Breakdowns, equipment failure, outages and other shop floor disruptions can result in big losses for an organization. Production managers are tasked with ensuring that factories and other production lines are getting the most value out of their equipment and systems.
Overall equipment effectiveness (OEE) and total effective equipment performance (TEEP) are two related KPIs that are used in manufacturing and production environments to help prevent losses by measuring and improving the performance of equipment and production lines.
OEE is a metric used to measure the effectiveness and performance of manufacturing processes or any individual piece of equipment. It provides insights into how well equipment is utilized and how efficiently it operates in producing goods or delivering services.
OEE measures the equipment efficiency and effectiveness based on three factors. The OEE calculation (link resides outside of ibm.com) is simple: availability x performance x quality.
TEEP is also a metric used in manufacturing and production environments to measure the overall efficiency and effectiveness of equipment or a production line. It includes all the potential production time, including planned and unplanned downtime.
TEEP is calculated by multiplying four factors (link resides outside of ibm.com): availability x performance x quality x utilization.
The main difference between these two metrics is that while OEE measures the percentage of planned production time that is productive, TEEP measures the percentage of all time that is productive.
It’s important when making these calculations of time to use the right terminology. Here are a few common ways to measure time within a production context:
OEE primarily focuses on the utilization of available time and identifies losses due to availability, performance and quality issues. It helps identify areas for improvement and efficiency optimization.
TEEP, on the other hand, provides a broader perspective by considering all potential production time, including planned downtime for preventive maintenance or changeovers. It aims to measure the maximum potential of the equipment or production line.
OEE is typically used to measure the performance of a specific piece of equipment or a machine. It helps you understand how effectively equipment is being utilized during actual production time. OEE is commonly used as a benchmarking tool to track and improve equipment performance over time. It helps identify bottlenecks, areas for optimization and improvement initiatives.
TEEP is used to measure the overall performance of an entire production line or multiple pieces of equipment working together. It provides a holistic view of the effectiveness of the entire system. If you are interested in understanding the maximum potential performance of your production line, including planned downtime for maintenance, changeovers or other scheduled events, TEEP is the performance metric to use. TEEP can be helpful in production capacity planning and determining the capabilities of your equipment or production line.
By combining OEE and TEEP, you can conduct a comprehensive analysis of current equipment performance at both the individual-machine and production-line levels. This integrated approach provides a deeper understanding of performance factors, helps prioritize improvement efforts, and maximizes the overall effectiveness and efficiency of your manufacturing operations, allowing production managers to achieve higher throughput and maximum uptime.
