In today’s competitive industrial landscape, ensuring the smooth operation and longevity of your machinery is paramount. Following a step-by-step vibration analysis process can help you leverage machine vibrations to better understand equipment and system health.

Step 1. Gather preliminary data

To conduct a vibration analysis, start by gathering data about the equipment and/or structure you will analyze. Be sure to identify the location and type of sensors you will need for vibration measurements, including any amplitude and frequency ranges, as the sensors will serve as your data collectors throughout the process. It is also important to gather information about the operating conditions of the equipment, such as speed, load and temperature.

Step 2. Measure vibrations

The next step in the process is measuring vibrations from the chosen machinery. Vibration analysis typically involves measuring the vibration amplitude of an asset or system.

In this case, you will rely on an accelerometer attached to key vibration sites to take measurements. Accelerometers (e.g., Piezoelectric accelerometers, proximity probes, Laser Doppler vibrometers, etc.) use high-frequency responses to measure the acceleration of a vibrating object in three directions: up-and-down, side-to-side and front-to-back.

You can also measure vibrations using velocity sensors and displacement sensors. Velocity sensors measure the velocity of a vibrating object, offering a mid-frequency response ideal for monitoring overall machine health. Displacement sensors, on the other hand, measure the displacement of a vibrating object, providing a low-frequency response suitable for detecting structural issues and imbalances.

Step 3. Analyze the data

Once you’ve collected all the relevant data, it’s time to analyze it. The analysis stage will require you to use computer algorithms and software to identify vibration patterns and data trends, and you’ll need to compare the data to established standards and guidelines.

Maintenance teams can utilize a variety of techniques to analyze vibration data, including the following:

Time domain analysis : To conduct a time domain analysis, you will analyze the raw vibration signal over time. Technicians can extract and assess data (e.g., peak amplitude, crest factor, skewness, root mean square (RMS), etc.) of the signal directly from the time waveform. This technique is useful for detecting transient phenomena like impacts or shocks.

Frequency domain analysis : Using a mathematical frequency analysis operation called the Fast Fourier Transform (FFT), frequency domain analysis involves converting the time-domain signal into a frequency-domain signal. The resulting frequency spectrum facilitates easier identification of the specific frequencies associated with mechanical faults.

Envelope analysis : Also known as demodulation, envelope analysis is primarily used to detect early-stage bearing defects. It involves extracting the high-frequency impact signals generated by damaged bearings from the overall vibration signal, allowing technicians to identify the presence and severity of bearing faults.

Modal analysis: Modal analysis is a more advanced technique that focuses on identifying a machine's natural frequencies, mode shapes and damping characteristics. Studying these properties helps analysts assess the dynamic behavior of a machine and identify potential structural problems and/or resonance conditions.

Step 4. Interpret the results

A successful analysis will require vibration analysts to understand the specific frequencies associated with various mechanical issues. Some common fault frequencies include the following:

Fundamental frequency : The frequency at which a rotating component completes one full rotation. Deviations from the baseline fundamental frequency can help you identify specific faults, such as unbalance, misalignment and looseness.

Harmonics : The integer multiples of the fundamental frequency often associated with gear-meshing issues or other cyclical events.

Sidebands: The result of the modulation of the fundamental frequency by another frequency, as in the interaction between a bearing fault and the frequency of a rotating component. Sidebands often appear as symmetrical peaks around the fundamental frequency or its harmonics and can be indicative of bearing issues and/or broken gear teeth.

Step 5. Take corrective action

Once you identify potential issues in the interpretation stage, set alarm thresholds that trigger a response when vibrations exceed them. These thresholds can be based on industry standards, historical data or manufacturer recommendations. The most commonly used types of alarm thresholds are absolute thresholds, trending thresholds and statistical thresholds.

Absolute thresholds are fixed values based on acceptable levels of vibration for specific types of equipment.

Trending thresholds are dynamic values that change over time based on the historical performance of the equipment. When vibration levels increase suddenly, it may indicate a developing issue.

Statistical thresholds are derived from statistical analyses of historical data, taking into account the mean and standard deviation of vibration levels.

When a system or asset exceeds the alarm threshold, the maintenance manager should take appropriate action to address the issue. This may involve scheduling maintenance, adjusting operating parameters or conducting further analysis to pinpoint the cause of the problem.