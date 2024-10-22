What is emergency maintenance?

Emergency maintenance requests typically bypass regular scheduling, as organizations prioritize a rapid response to restore the safety, function or integrity of equipment, facilities or systems. Because of the priority given to repairing a piece of equipment with emergency maintenance work, it is common for this strategy to result in interruptions and delays.

This type of maintenance is necessary during situations when there are safety hazards, equipment failure or property damage. Common examples of emergency maintenance issues include:

Natural gas leaks

Water leaks

Fire damage

Exposed electrical wires

Burst pipes

Heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system failure

Broken water lines

Emergency maintenance can be both costly and inefficient. The best way to avoid emergency maintenance is through proactive maintenance. An organization with a proactive maintenance strategy uses preventive and predictive maintenance capabilities such as machine learning, data analytics and asset health monitoring to perform planned maintenance on assets before they break.

However, even with a comprehensive proactive maintenance strategy, emergency maintenance will still likely occur. Equipment and systems can fail unexpectedly due to various factors, such as overuse, environmental conditions or human error. Being prepared for emergency maintenance helps organizations react to and address these unforeseen failures, in both facilities and equipment.