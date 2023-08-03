Infrastructure systems such as wastewater treatment plants, telecommunications networks, sewer lines, roads, utility grids, bridges, and railways are all managed through infrastructure asset management.



In 2022 alone, the United States spent more than USD 36 billion on infrastructure projects, transferring another USD 94.5 billion to state governments.1 From the roads and bridges we drive on, to the electricity networks that power our homes and workplaces, infrastructure is critical to everyday life. If not properly managed, the consequences can be costly and severe, ranging from service disruptions to catastrophic failures that result in loss of life and/or damage to property.

But IAM isn’t just about maintaining and repairing assets. It also enables organizations to optimize assets and service offerings by encouraging strategic decision-making and targeted risk management practices. By managing infrastructure assets strategically and systematically, organizations can improve service delivery, extend asset lifespan, reduce lifecycle costs, and minimize the risks that are associated with asset failure.