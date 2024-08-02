How to choose the best enterprise asset management software

Large organizations are comprised of many assets that require continuous monitoring to ensure optimal productivity. One business’ assets might be thousands of miles of electrical wiring, while another’s might be manufacturing equipment or warehouses. Whatever the case, large organizations can benefit from enterprise asset management (EAM) software to manage all the physical stuff the company owns. While there are a lot of EAM products on the market, this article will help you ask the right questions to find the right fit for your organization.

EAM systems are a combination of advanced analytics, management tools and services that work together to maintain (or control) the performance of operational assets. EAMs optimize the quality and utilization of physical assets throughout their lifecycle, increase productive uptime and reduce operational costs.

EAM software provides a consolidated view of the company’s assets, with useful information about how they’re performing. These platforms can ingest a lot of data from many sources and use it to help you identify strengths and weaknesses within a large, complex business.

Enterprise asset management systems can help manage functions like work management, asset maintenance, planning and scheduling, supply chain management and environmental, health and safety (EHS) initiatives. EAM can improve employee productivity by centralizing asset information and identifying issues before they occur to solve them in real-time. Analyzing data obtained through this software can help you identify redundancies to consolidate workflows.

Whether you’re dealing with logistics, supply chains, audits, IT service management, maintenance operations, personnel management or even wellness programs, a comprehensive asset management solution can strengthen business functions, improve quality and efficiency and ultimately increase profits.