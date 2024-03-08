What is a smart office?

Two major trends are encouraging business leaders to begin implementing smart office technologies:

The rise of smart technologies: Smart technologies were born of several technological advancements: the commercialization of the Internet in the 1990s, the advent of “smart” objects like Internet-connected televisions in the 2000s, the growth of mobile networks, and the evolution of data analytics.1 Today, smart technologies equipped with data collection capabilities and connectivity are increasingly being deployed to improve sustainability and user experiences in a variety of settings, such as cities, farms and homes. Office environments are no exception, with the global smart office market projected to reach USD 122.6 billion by 2032.2

Increases in remote and hybrid work: The surge in remote work during the COVID-19 pandemic (and the rise of hybrid workplaces since then) has resulted in workforces that are more distributed than ever before. This is driving demand for smart office technologies that facilitate collaboration between remote workers and their in-office team members.