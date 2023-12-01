What is smart farming?

The agricultural sector and technology providers can help create a better future of agriculture with smart farming techniques and innovations. Here are just a few examples of farm productivity optimization around the world, due to smart farming:

Smart soil sensing for water optimization

In Texas, sensors linked to a smartphone app are gathering real-time information on soil conditions, including soil moisture. The app combines this information with other data, including weather forecasts, for an AI-powered analysis that results in watering recommendations. The app sends the recommendations to farmers' mobile devices to help them efficiently deploy water resources for better crop growth in areas affected by droughts and climate change.

Cloud-based irrigation for vine stress

In California, where efficient water use is also a major concern, a winery implemented a cloud-based tool that ingests information from weather forecasts, satellite imagery and sensors to measure vine stress. Analysis of the data yields watering recommendations tailored to the needs of each vine. Since putting the tool in place, yields have increased by 26% while reducing water usage by 16%.

AI-driven climate control in greenhouses

In Kazakhstan’s Almaty region, a five-hectare smart greenhouse facility is equipped with IoT technology and AI. These technologies monitor conditions within the greenhouses and automatically adjust temperatures, light, humidity and irrigation levels as necessary to create the optimal environment for crop growth.4

Monitoring animal behavior for improved dairy production

In the United Kingdom, researchers attached sensors to cattle at dairy farms to track their activity, including steps taken and time spent eating and lying down. Since more active cattle generally display more positive behavior, such information can help farmers determine whether interventions are necessary—namely, changing the animals’ environment to raise their contentment levels, which tend to improve milk yields.5