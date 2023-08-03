Space management is an increasing priority for many organizations. Sometimes, work and workspaces are becoming more of an experience as much as a physical place. Even as nontraditional work environments including hybrid arrangements, digital workplaces and remote work become more widespread, building a safe, comfortable office space with clean air and surfaces and strong security measures is still imperative.

But implementing these changes calls for cutting-edge technology that is continually evolving and might, in many cases, require major retrofitting. Despite challenges including aging infrastructure, costs and changing needs, IDC found that “88% of enterprises have made or are planning investments to update physical spaces to make them more suitable for flexible work models.” And that, “by 2025, 90% of new commercial constructions or renovations will deploy smart facility technology supporting flexible workplaces and sustainably improving occupant experiences and operational performance.”3

As technology advances and more Internet of Things (IoT) devices are incorporated into IWMS solutions, additional automation may be possible. Integrating automatic demand response technology may further automate buildings to optimize energy usage during peak demand times, further helping reduce energy consumption and costs. If merged with real-time occupancy rates, load reduction strategies can even be customized to specific needs and adjusted as conditions change.

The global IWMS market is expanding and with it, construction methods, facilities management practices and occupant demands for sustainability grow each year. Taking advantage of expanding AI-embedded capabilities and the incorporation of the IoT industry into IWMS platforms positions organizations to enable smarter automation and predictive practices well into the future.