What is space management?

Space management directly impacts productivity, profitability, and customer satisfaction and can shape company culture and business results. For example, a business might redesign its headquarters to include more collaborative spaces, leading to a boost in innovation and teamwork. A retailer might reorganize its store layout to improve customer flow and increase sales. And a manufacturing company might rearrange its production floor for improved workflow and safety, resulting in higher productivity and fewer accidents.

An efficient space management system can reduce the costs that are associated with rent, utilities, and maintenance. And as remote and hybrid working arrangements become more common, many companies are rethinking their use of space and how to enable flexible working conditions both onsite and off-site.