RMH serves a community of over 550,000 people based in the western and northern suburbs of Melbourne. In addition to its flagship facility, The Royal Melbourne Hospital, the health service includes two major campuses at City and Royal Park as well as an infectious disease laboratory and 12 satellite locations that provide mental health, residential care, rehabilitation and community-based services.

To maintain RMH’s extensive environment, over 600 Facilities Management (FM) employees work around the clock, providing a wide range of non-clinical services such as cleaning, waste management, ward support and patient transport, maintenance, engineering and biomedical engineering services, energy and utility management, switchboard, car parking, patient food services and hospitality catering.

Over the years, FM operated from a legacy system of pagers, messaging systems, phone calls, tickets and other paper-based tools to respond to service requests. Prior to its system transformation, there were eight different ways to call upon facilities services. However, with systems being managed from non-integrated silos, and with steadily growing workloads, RMH wanted to streamline and review its FM business processes before these systems were overwhelmed and to become more efficient and sustainable in their service delivery.

“The FM staff was increasingly presented with daily operational challenges in service delivery,” says Adriana Stormont, CAFM Project Director at RMH. “We also had a lack of qualitative data to better inform decisions. Asset data was not centralized or transparent so we couldn’t capture lifecycle costs, maintenance, warranties, contractor agreements and other important information we now needed to capture not just for best practice asset management but for also satisfying newly introduced regulatory compliances.”

To address these issues, RMH launched an independent service review, which recommended a digital task management system. “We then tested the market in an open public tender and followed a comprehensive evaluation and procurement process,” says Stormont. “Our evaluation journey included reference visits and meetings across healthcare and commercial entities locally and interstate.”

In November 2018, the RMH Board of Management approved business case funding for an integrated workplace management system (IWMS), including a mobility digital task management platform. In 2019, the organization also established a Computer Aided Facilities Management (CAFM) project team to oversee the digital implementation and change transformation. This major metropolitan health service selected the IBM® TRIRIGA® platform to become its IWMS. With a suite of analytics, critical alerts and automated process capabilities, TRIRIGA increases visibility, resource utilization, control and automation of FM needs.

For solution design and project implementation, IBM brought in IBM Business Partner TRIXi Building Insights because of its extensive experience with IBM Internet of Things (IoT) software.

The CAFM project included a review of over 100 business processes, design sessions for seven workstreams, data migration, change management, and user testing and training across multiple departments. But as the project continued—on time and on budget—into early 2020, an unexpected event would intervene and challenge RMH and FM in ways that nobody could have ever imagined.