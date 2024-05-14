In the past, the backlog was made up of rows of projects in a spreadsheet and it was unclear which were the priorities and which of the many projects should be funded first. As the data flowed into the system, a new vantage point of the backlog began to emerge. The data was not only able to capture the details within the backlog but could be rolled up by the overall risk scores and colors, along with an urgency to remediate ratings, allowing ICAMP to show it in more distinct and manageable categories of prioritized needs.

Now decision-makers could reference the “Total Deferred Maintenance by Risk Color & Action Timeframe” matrix and show how much funding is needed to address the highest-priority deferred maintenance (Reds and Yellows) to the lowest-priority (Greens) within the next one to five years.

Kalich explains: “asset by asset, we could now show our users which had deferred maintenance opportunities and which were most likely to impact their operations. In addition, we now had a five-year investment needs horizon built into the system from which we could start our analysis and decision-making.”

In a large institution like UC, there are always so many competing demands for capital dollars, for example, new facilities and renovations to support enrollment growth, transitioning to clean energy, addressing seismic improvements, system renewal and deferred maintenance that leveraging data like that provided by ICAMP is needed to help deploy capital more efficiently.

This need led to another valuable data-driven decision-making dimension ICAMP overlayed onto the data, and that is the ability to cross-reference the deferred maintenance opportunities with several of UC’s major initiatives and strategic objectives. Deferred maintenance projects can now be tagged to indicate if they could be associated with energy or decarbonization projects, seismic projects, or if they could be assembled into larger life-safety or sustainability programs. This cross-referencing allows UC to bring into focus those projects that would satisfy multiple objectives, thereby making the most of each investable dollar.

Kalich notes that the most recent state funding allocations bring the many dimensions of the ICAMP data into focus: “Because we can identify our high-priority deferred maintenance needs and demonstrate how we can support other objectives such as sustainability, we can present a more compelling case for funding. In just the last two years, we have received USD 475 million, 30% more funding than the previous six years combined. UC now has both credible data and the ability to use it to create justifiable investment strategies and funding requests.”