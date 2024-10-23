Revolutionizing asset management: A technician’s perspective

Whether it’s utilities, oil and gas, construction or facilities management, asset management is undergoing a significant transformation. Gone are the days when managing work orders manually was the only way to keep operations running smoothly. With the advent of technologies such as augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI), we’re entering a new era where efficiency, precision and data-driven insights are the norms.
Before we dive into the ways AR and AI are revolutionizing the field, let’s talk about something that often gets overlooked: good asset data. It might not sound glamorous, but accurate data and proper tagging are the backbone of any successful asset management system.
Think of it this way: without solid data, even the most advanced AR and AI tools won’t be able to deliver their full potential. They rely on this data to provide insights, guide decisions and ultimately, help you get the most out of your assets.
Let’s rewind a bit. Imagine what a typical day looked like for a technician a few years back. It probably started with a morning briefing where they received paper-based work orders, some of which might have been outdated, ambiguous or missing critical information. From there, the day would include:
Fast forward to today, where the picture looks entirely different, thanks to AR and AI:
A big challenge in any industry is onboarding new technicians, especially when dealing with complex assets. AR truly shines here. Instead of spending weeks or months learning the basics, new technicians can be up and running quickly with AR’s immersive, step-by-step visual guidance. It’s like having an expert by their side, every step of the way, which not only accelerates their learning curve but also helps new hires contribute effectively right from the start.
Many industries are grappling with the loss of seasoned technicians due to retirement—a phenomenon often referred to as the “brain drain.” These veterans take with them years of invaluable experience, leaving behind a gap that’s hard to fill.
However, with AR and AI, there’s a way to capture and retain this knowledge. By embedding the expertise of these retiring technicians into AR training modules and AI systems, organizations can pass this wisdom on to the next generation of workers.
Deploying AR and AI in asset management isn’t just about flipping a switch. It requires careful planning and execution. Here are a few best practices to consider:
When it’s time to execute the work, AR and AI can make a significant impact with these tools:
After the work is done, the benefits of AR and AI don’t stop. The data collected during execution is invaluable for postexecution analysis:
iXGenie revolutionizes asset management by tackling key challenges with AR and AI. Its AI-driven platform optimizes work order management by prioritizing tasks based on real-time data, reducing downtime and boosts efficiency through predictive insights. AR enhances inspections and repairs with real-time visual guidance, minimizing human error, while AI helps ensure accurate task execution. The platform also accelerates onboarding with AR-powered modules that offer step-by-step instructions for complex tasks, helping ensure consistency and reducing training time.
iXGenie also preserves valuable knowledge from retiring technicians through AI and AR, passing it on to new hires. Automated reporting provides insights into task efficiency, driving continuous improvement and operational excellence. Overall, iXGenie empowers organizations to be more efficient, proactive and prepared for future challenges.
As we continue to see the impact of AR and AI in asset management, it’s clear that these technologies are more than just tools—they are game changers. They are transforming the way that we work, making it possible to be more efficient, precise and proactive.
As we continue to see the impact of AR and AI in asset management, it's clear that these technologies are more than just tools—they are game changers. They are transforming the way that we work, making it possible to be more efficient, precise and proactive.
The IBM® Maximo® Application Suite Accelerator Catalog also helps operations and maintenance professionals discover trusted partner solutions that help solve business problems. The catalog is available within Maximo Application Suite and on IBM Red Hat Marketplace.