Revolutionizing asset management: A technician’s perspective

23 October 2024

5 min read

Whether it’s utilities, oil and gas, construction or facilities management, asset management is undergoing a significant transformation. Gone are the days when managing work orders manually was the only way to keep operations running smoothly. With the advent of technologies such as augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI), we’re entering a new era where efficiency, precision and data-driven insights are the norms.

The crucial role of good asset data and tagging

Before we dive into the ways AR and AI are revolutionizing the field, let’s talk about something that often gets overlooked: good asset data. It might not sound glamorous, but accurate data and proper tagging are the backbone of any successful asset management system.

Think of it this way: without solid data, even the most advanced AR and AI tools won’t be able to deliver their full potential. They rely on this data to provide insights, guide decisions and ultimately, help you get the most out of your assets.

A day in the life of a technician: The evolution

The old way: Challenges and frustrations

Let’s rewind a bit. Imagine what a typical day looked like for a technician a few years back. It probably started with a morning briefing where they received paper-based work orders, some of which might have been outdated, ambiguous or missing critical information. From there, the day would include:

  • Asset inspections: Without real-time guidance, inspections relied heavily on their experience. For newer technicians, a lack of experience often led to missed steps or errors.
  • Work execution: The absence of visual aids meant that technicians could easily overlook important details, which resulted in rework or prolonged downtime.
  • End-of-day reporting: At the end of their shift, they’d need to manually enter data into systems—a process that was not only time-consuming but also prone to errors.

The new way: Transforming the technician’s day with AR and AI

Fast forward to today, where the picture looks entirely different, thanks to AR and AI:

  • Morning briefing powered by AI: Now, AI-driven analytics provide technicians with optimized work orders, prioritizing tasks based on real-time data. As a result, they’re tackling the most critical issues first, reducing the risk of unexpected failures.
  • Asset inspections enhanced by AR: AR glasses overlay step-by-step instructions directly into the technician’s field of view. This real-time guidance helps ensure that nothing is missed, even by less experienced workers.
  • Work execution with AR and AI: During repairs, AR offers visual cues while AI continuously analyzes the process, offering suggestions to improve efficiency and help ensure that the job is done right the first time.
  • Automated reporting: At day’s end, AI-powered tools automatically generate reports based on the data collected, minimizing errors and providing valuable insights for continuous improvement.

Onboarding new technicians: Getting up to speed faster

A big challenge in any industry is onboarding new technicians, especially when dealing with complex assets. AR truly shines here. Instead of spending weeks or months learning the basics, new technicians can be up and running quickly with AR’s immersive, step-by-step visual guidance. It’s like having an expert by their side, every step of the way, which not only accelerates their learning curve but also helps new hires contribute effectively right from the start.

Addressing the brain drain: Preserving knowledge amidst retirement waves

Many industries are grappling with the loss of seasoned technicians due to retirement—a phenomenon often referred to as the “brain drain.” These veterans take with them years of invaluable experience, leaving behind a gap that’s hard to fill.

However, with AR and AI, there’s a way to capture and retain this knowledge. By embedding the expertise of these retiring technicians into AR training modules and AI systems, organizations can pass this wisdom on to the next generation of workers.

Preparing for execution: Best practices for deploying AR and AI

Deploying AR and AI in asset management isn’t just about flipping a switch. It requires careful planning and execution. Here are a few best practices to consider:

  1. Clean and reliable data: Make sure that your asset data is accurate and up to date. Accurate data is the foundation that your AI and AR tools build upon.
  2. User-friendly technology: Select tools that are intuitive and easy to use, so technicians can adapt quickly and start benefiting from them immediately.
  3. Start small: Begin with pilot projects to test the technology, refine your approach and learn from any challenges before rolling it out more broadly.
  4. Ongoing training: Provide continuous learning opportunities. Even after deployment, make sure that your technicians are receiving regular training to fully harness the potential of these tools.

During execution: Enhancing accuracy and efficiency

When it’s time to execute the work, AR and AI can make a significant impact with these tools:

  • AR overlays for precision: Technicians can see real-time visual instructions overlaid on the asset, which reduces the chances of errors.
  • AI-assisted workflows: AI continuously monitors the technician’s actions, offering real-time recommendations to improve the process and help ensure that everything is done correctly the first time.

After the job: Using data for continuous improvement

After the work is done, the benefits of AR and AI don’t stop. The data collected during execution is invaluable for postexecution analysis:

  • Wrench time analysis: AI tools can analyze how long each task took, providing insights into where efficiencies can be gained.
  • First-time fix rates: By examining patterns in successful repairs, AI can suggest ways to increase the likelihood of first-time fixes, reducing the need for rework and minimizing downtime.

Join us to explore the future of asset management

iXGenie revolutionizes asset management by tackling key challenges with AR and AI. Its AI-driven platform optimizes work order management by prioritizing tasks based on real-time data, reducing downtime and boosts efficiency through predictive insights. AR enhances inspections and repairs with real-time visual guidance, minimizing human error, while AI helps ensure accurate task execution. The platform also accelerates onboarding with AR-powered modules that offer step-by-step instructions for complex tasks, helping ensure consistency and reducing training time.

iXGenie also preserves valuable knowledge from retiring technicians through AI and AR, passing it on to new hires. Automated reporting provides insights into task efficiency, driving continuous improvement and operational excellence. Overall, iXGenie empowers organizations to be more efficient, proactive and prepared for future challenges.

As we continue to see the impact of AR and AI in asset management, it’s clear that these technologies are more than just tools—they are game changers. They are transforming the way that we work, making it possible to be more efficient, precise and proactive.

If you want to learn more, IBM and iXGenie invite you to join our upcoming webinar, where we’ll dive deeper into these trends and how you can implement them in your organization register for the webinar. Don’t forget to check out ixGenie on IBM® Red Hat® Marketplace for the latest tools and solutions designed to help you get the most out of your assets.

The IBM® Maximo® Application Suite Accelerator Catalog also helps operations and maintenance professionals discover trusted partner solutions that help solve business problems. The catalog is available within Maximo Application Suite and on IBM Red Hat Marketplace.

 

Author

Girish Prabhu

Founder and CEO of imaginX

Harness the power of AR & AI in asset management

Insights you can’t miss. Subscribe to our newsletters.

Go beyond the hype with expert news on AI, quantum computing, cloud, security and much more.

 Subscribe today