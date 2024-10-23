Revolutionizing asset management: A technician’s perspective

iXGenie revolutionizes asset management by tackling key challenges with AR and AI. Its AI-driven platform optimizes work order management by prioritizing tasks based on real-time data, reducing downtime and boosts efficiency through predictive insights. AR enhances inspections and repairs with real-time visual guidance, minimizing human error, while AI helps ensure accurate task execution. The platform also accelerates onboarding with AR-powered modules that offer step-by-step instructions for complex tasks, helping ensure consistency and reducing training time.

iXGenie also preserves valuable knowledge from retiring technicians through AI and AR, passing it on to new hires. Automated reporting provides insights into task efficiency, driving continuous improvement and operational excellence. Overall, iXGenie empowers organizations to be more efficient, proactive and prepared for future challenges.

As we continue to see the impact of AR and AI in asset management, it’s clear that these technologies are more than just tools—they are game changers. They are transforming the way that we work, making it possible to be more efficient, precise and proactive.

If you want to learn more, IBM and iXGenie invite you to join our upcoming webinar, where we’ll dive deeper into these trends and how you can implement them in your organization register for the webinar. Don’t forget to check out ixGenie on IBM® Red Hat® Marketplace for the latest tools and solutions designed to help you get the most out of your assets.

The IBM® Maximo® Application Suite Accelerator Catalog also helps operations and maintenance professionals discover trusted partner solutions that help solve business problems. The catalog is available within Maximo Application Suite and on IBM Red Hat Marketplace.