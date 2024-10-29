What is routine maintenance?

Routine maintenance encompasses a range of ongoing maintenance tasks that help keep assets in good operating condition to prevent unexpected failures. Examples of such tasks include equipment inspections, oil changes and trash removal. These maintenance activities help businesses avoid costly emergency repairs, reduce equipment breakdowns and increase the safety, efficiency and reliability of systems and assets.

While routine maintenance is commonly associated with facility maintenance, machinery and other company assets, such as delivery vehicles and equipment, it can also apply to information technology (IT). Routine maintenance in IT involves regular tasks and procedures aimed at managing the smooth operation of an organization’s IT infrastructure, including software updates, hardware checks, backup management and network monitoring.