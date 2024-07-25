Integrating AI into Asset Performance Management: It’s all about the data

Imagine a future where artificial intelligence (AI) seamlessly collaborates with existing supply chain solutions, redefining how organizations manage their assets. If you’re currently using traditional AI, advanced analytics, and intelligent automation, aren’t you already getting deep insights into asset performance?

Undoubtedly. But what if you could optimize even further? That’s the transformative promise of generative AI, which is beginning to revolutionize business operations in game-changing ways. It may be the solution that finally breaks through dysfunctional silos of business units, applications, data and people, and moves beyond the constraints that have cost companies dearly.

Still, as with any emerging technology, early adopters will incur learning costs, and there are challenges to preparing and integrating existing applications and data into newer technologies that enable these emerging technologies. Let’s look at some of those challenges to generative AI for asset performance management.