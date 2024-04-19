The journey to a mature asset management system

In the holistic asset management view, a scalable platform offers functionalities to build capabilities along the way. Each step in the journey demands adopting new processes and ways of working, which dedicated best practice tools and optimization models support.

The enterprise asset management (EAM) system fundamentally becomes a preventive maintenance program in the early stages of the maturity journey, from “Innocence” through to “Understanding”. This transition drives down the cost of unplanned repairs.

To proceed to the next level of “Competence”, APM capabilities take the lead. The focus of the asset management organization shifts toward uptime and business value by preventing failures. This also prevents expensive machine downtime, production deferment and potential safety or environmental risks. Machine connectivity through Internet of Things (IoT) data exchange enables condition-based maintenance and health monitoring. Risk-based asset strategies align maintenance efforts to balance costs and risks.

Predictive maintenance applies machine learning models to predict imminent failures early in the potential failure curve, with sufficient warning time to allow for planned intervention. The final step at this stage is the optimization of the maintenance and replacement program based on asset criticality and available resources.

APM and AIP combine in the “Excellence” stage, and predictive generative AI creates intelligent processes. At this stage, the asset management process becomes self-learning and prescriptive in making the best decision for overall business value.

New technology catalyzes the asset maturity journey, digital solutions connect the asset management systems, and smart connected tools improve quality of work and productivity. The introduction of (generative) AI models in the asset management domain has brought a full toolbox of new optimization tools. Gen AI use cases have been developed in each step of the journey, to support companies develop more capabilities to become more efficient, safe, reliable and sustainable. As the maturity of the assets and asset managers grows, current and future grid assets generate more value.

Holistic asset management aligns with business goals, integrates operational domains of previously siloed disciplines, deploys digital innovative technology and enables excellence in asset management maturity. This approach allows utility companies to maximize their value and thrive as they manage through the energy transition.