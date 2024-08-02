10 reasons you should adopt reliability centered maintenance (RCM) today

1. Better planning and analysis: Much research focuses (the link resides outside of ibm.com) on the premise that failures are due to unknown causes (even in organizations full of skilled technicians), which shows how difficult it is to monitor asset operations. Unless critical risk factors, histories, material analogies and data on every failure are known, blind spots will stump the experts every time. That is why RCM builds from knowledge at every phase of the lifecycle, contextualizes the effects of failure against production goals and deeply analyzes the root causes at an asset level.

2. First time fix rates: It’s critical to enable technicians to reach over 90% on first time fix rates. But to do that, technicians need to be able to understand what the issue is before heading out to the job. With incomplete data, technicians can’t guarantee they’ll have the right tooling, inventory and associated materials to fix it. The only way to improve first time fix rates is to optimize tools inventory and repair job plans based on an understanding of failure modes.

3. Backlog management: Deferred maintenance is necessary, but backlogs must be managed. Like any issue that is allowed to fester, it could continue to worsen, potentially driving up the cost of tackling the issue down the line. Delaying maintenance can also increase safety and compliance risk. RCM helps you manage backlogs based on criticality, failure potential and cost data for every request in the backlog. Practitioners have found that they can remove a large percentage of backlog items with a low risk of failure and low impact to operations.

4. Reduced preventative maintenance (PM): Many companies will attest to the fact that they don’t know if their maintenance efforts are helping improve the life cycle of their assets. Study after study has shown that most companies find it hard to optimize their preventive maintenance schedules, which leads to wasted costs for nonessential maintenance.).

5. Job plan optimization: Most technicians are only as good as the asset records, log files, files and photos that drive their job plans. Technicians use this information to plan and execute their days, and to design schedules, estimates, inventories and more. Without governance and data to drive prescriptive approaches, a company can end up with multiple procedures that are overgeneralized for broad asset classes, resulting in job plans that do not help technicians execute their roles. To capitalize on the knowledge of the company, technicians must be able to contextualize asset records, log files and analytics approaches in easy-to-use ways.

6. Inventory optimization: When you know which assets have the highest probability of failure and will require expedited service, you know what inventory of parts and tools you should have in your storeroom. Reliability analysis and tested failure modes allow you to reduce expensive, nonessential inventories, while keeping critical inventory in stock.

7. Skills transfer: With so much legacy knowledge leaving industrial businesses, it’s important that logical and structured information be presented regarding the nature of assets, the type of work that is done and what to analyze in the context of ensuring operational performance. RCM provides that logical flow of information between operational expectations, common issues and how to approach repairs and preventive maintenance tasks. Having information codified into a CMS or EMS system allows technicians to understand the method and focus on fixing things right the first time.

8. Response time: It’s important that operations and maintenance achieve high levels of productivity, which means high levels of utilization. But often companies prioritize assets that are non-critical, creating urgent capacity and scheduling issues when a critical asset goes down. When you can dynamically adjust schedules and work order flow around criticality and propensity to fail, you are already ahead of the game when it comes to ensuring operational flow.

9. Optimized monitoring: Leadership often receives an alert from a monitored asset, and upon inspection the asset seems to be operating fine—only to fail soon after. Just as maintenance planners and technicians learn from the process of RCM and the application of failure modes, so can computer algorithms that are intended to identify potential failures or operating issues. One of the benefits of RCM, is that its learnings are shared across the asset lifecycle, with all systems associated with asset performance.

10. Return on investment: There are many articles and case studies online that highlight how RCM can reduce maintenance costs and improve productivity while reducing unplanned downtime. This RCM implementation guide from NASA (link resides outside of ibm.com) explains how RCM can cut maintenance costs compared to standard preventive approaches.