Anglian Water called on its partner Capgemini, which hosts the data centers on behalf of the company, to work with vendors to propose possible infrastructure solutions. The solutions offered also needed to fit with the company’s business plan for the next Asset Management Period (AMP) as defined by Ofwat (the water industry regulator).

Sam Mellodew comments, “We wanted a server and database platform that offered high availability, improved performance, and excellent cost of ownership combined with efficiency that would support our sustainability ethos.

“The IBM Power Systems and IBM Db2 platform offered significant operational advantages in every area, from enhanced disaster recovery to data compression, including improved system resilience. To some degree we balanced the risk of migrating to a new platform and database against the promised benefits.

“After presenting the business case to the leadership team, we selected IBM Power Systems and Db2 as the best combination to deliver a high-performance, scalable, proven, reliable and agile platform for SAP, as well as offering significant cost savings.”

Anglian Water worked as an integrated team with Capgemini and IBM on a nine-month project, to complete the infrastructure deployment and SAP application and database migration. Expert IBM Db2 SAP Migration Services and IBM Systems Lab Services worked closely as a team with Capgemini and Anglian Water.

Sam Mellodew remarks, “The teamwork and collaboration was great throughout the project – with no need to ‘referee’ between organizations and tasks. The line between IBM and Capgemini was invisible to us, and we all took a ‘one team’ view, focused on delivering a successful solution.

“In particular, IBM was always clear and open about the likely technical improvements we should expect, and how these would translate into business benefits. By matching promises to reality, we could make accurate assessments of risk against outcome, which reinforced our belief that this was the right choice.”

Anglian replaced 24 machines with six IBM POWER8® processor-based IBM Power® System E850 and two IBM Power System S822 servers running IBM AIX® and IBM Db2 software, hosted by Capgemini in twin data centers.

The core solutions, including SAP Business Suite, SAP for Utilities, SAP Business Warehouse, SAP Enterprise Portal (link resides outside ibm.com), SAP Gateway (link resides outside ibm.com) and SAP Process Orchestration (link resides outside ibm.com), were migrated to IBM Db2 during a national holiday weekend in August, Saturday to Monday, with immediate go-live on the Tuesday morning.

During the migration, Anglian Water took advantage of the advanced, adaptive compression features offered by Db2 to shrink total data volumes from around 5 TB to 2 TB, some 60 percent, dramatically reducing the need for future storage investments. Additionally, because release cycles for SAP NetWeaver / ERP and Db2 are aligned, the company will be able to take advantage of new application and database features at a pace to match their need, maximizing the delivered benefits, availability and stability of the combined solution.

The Power Systems servers feature IBM Capacity Upgrade on Demand (CUoD) features, providing the flexibility to scale up for peak processing requirements if needed, while optimizing the use of deployed capacity.

Additionally, the reduced number of processors contributes to lower software and database licensing costs, even as batch times have improved by up to 40 percent. The shorter batch times also ensure Anglian Water’s IT division can meet and exceed its service level agreements, delivering timely information for executives’ business decision processes.

“Everything we set out to achieve in performance and delivery terms has been achieved,” comments Sam Mellodew.