In the race to reduce emissions, consumption and environmental impacts, everything is on the table. Companies across sectors are looking to transform their business models by prioritizing sustainability in their core operations and meet the growing demands of key stakeholders and conscious customers.
But organizations can’t do it alone. The pursuit of net zero can only truly begin when an organization is able to monitor, track and report on their carbon footprint, energy transition goals and other environmental, social and governance data.
Enterprises that want to make a positive impact on the planet while ensuring long-term financial stability need the right combination of strategic partnerships and AI-infused technology to put their business sustainability goals into action.
Start your sustainability journey today by connecting your strategic roadmap with day-to-day operations.
Gain insights into achieving sustainability goals by infusing data with AI to deliver profit and purpose.
Collaborate with IBM Consulting® and employ IBM® Envizi™ to help accelerate your sustainability goals. Develop strategies by using generative AI and enhance data management to enable regulatory compliance and deliver key insights to stakeholders.
Fast-track your shift to renewable energy and build climate resilience with IBM Maximo® and the IBM Environmental Intelligence. Enhance grid efficiency and modernize your energy infrastructure by using AI, IoT and blockchain technologies.
Enhance your physical operations with AI-powered asset management supported by IBM Maximo and IBM TRIRIGA®. These products help to boost asset performance, optimize facility use and drive decarbonization while cutting costs, waste and emissions.
Streamline IT infrastructure with AI-driven computing from IBM Cloud®. Drive your social impact by boosting efficiency, saving energy and adopting responsible end-of-life strategies for IT assets.
Enhance supply chain equity and transparency with IBM Sterling® Order Management and IBM Envizi Supply Chain Intelligence. Use AI, blockchain and integration capabilities that enable just transition, circularity and Scope 3 emissions management.
Learn how IBM Garage for sustainability can help your team accelerate digital transformation or meet with an expert to put your sustainability strategy in motion with a customized solution set.