Sustainability solutions from IBM

Let's turn ambition into action. See how IBM is using Envizi to collect data from more than 6,500 utility bills a year, calculate emissions and track progress toward sustainability goals.
What if data could save the planet?

In the race to reduce emissions, consumption and environmental impacts, everything is on the table. Companies across sectors are looking to transform their business models by prioritizing sustainability in their core operations and meet the growing demands of key stakeholders and conscious customers.

But organizations can’t do it alone. The pursuit of net zero can only truly begin when an organization is able to monitor, track and report on their carbon footprint, energy transition goals and other environmental, social and governance data.

Enterprises that want to make a positive impact on the planet while ensuring long-term financial stability need the right combination of strategic partnerships and AI-infused technology to put their business sustainability goals into action.

Start your sustainability journey today by connecting your strategic roadmap with day-to-day operations.
Read the guide for sustainability leaders

Use cases

Strategy and reporting Climate resilience Smart operations Energy-efficient IT Supply chain
It’s really important for us to be transparent and to provide confidence to our investors, shareholders, employees and tenants that we operate in a sustainable way. Supporting our disclosures with robust ESG data is non-negotiable. Katrina Itin Sustainability Advisor Growthpoint Properties Australia Read the case study

Spotlight on sustainability services

IBM Garage™ is the collaborative approach at the heart of IBM Consulting.
IBM Impact and initiatives
Co-workers in a office at London Garage.
2023 IBM Impact Report
See how IBMers are making a difference by reducing negative environmental impacts around the world.
aerial top view of road intersection complex roundabout at day.
IBM Sustainability Accelerator
Find free support for your sustainability projects.
Man working in Office
Social impact blog
Learn how IBM is leveraging technology for impact.
Resources What is decarbonization?
Decarbonization is a method of climate change mitigation and the process of significantly reducing or eliminating carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gas emissions from the atmosphere.
Turn ambition into enterprise-wide action
Build and operationalize a strategic roadmap that can guide an organization to achieve its unique sustainability initiatives.
What are weather models?
Weather models are computer simulations of the atmosphere for weather research and forecasting.
Next steps

Learn how IBM Garage for sustainability can help your team accelerate digital transformation or meet with an expert to put your sustainability strategy in motion with a customized solution set.

 Explore IBM Sustainability Consulting