IBM Impact Accelerator

Providing nonprofit organizations and government agencies with IBM technology and AI solutions to support communities around the world
Our initiative


The IBM Impact Accelerator is a social innovation program that supports communities facing environmental and economic stress around the world, through technologies like AI and an ecosystem of experts. 

To date, the IBM Impact Accelerator has supported 20 global projects across four active cohorts focused on sustainable agriculture, clean energy, water management and resilient cities.


Our differentiators:

  • Global scale, local impact

  • Two-year program duration

  • No cost for participants

  • Focus on communities

Sustainable agriculture

Overview Solutions

Clean energy

Overview Solutions

Water management

Overview Solutions

Resilient cities

Overview Solutions

Our offerings

IBM Consulting IBM watsonx IBM Granite IBM Research IBM SkillsBuild IBM Software

Frequently asked questions

IBM believes that science, technology and innovation can help tackle environmental stress while helping communities to address societal needs.

The IBM Impact Accelerator has had 20 engagements, each with a different nonprofit or government organization, divided into four cohorts: sustainable agriculture, clean energy, water management and resilient cities.

IBM selects five organizations each year—forming a cohort—to focus on addressing a specific social innovation issue area in alignment with the UN Sustainable Development Goals. The selection process includes a public RFP open to any nonprofit or government organization. Proposals are reviewed and evaluated for feasibility and impact, and vetted through standard IBM compliance processes. The selection process will include input from IBM’s experts across disciplines such as IBM Consulting, Research, Software, Chief Sustainability Office and Corporate Social Responsibility. The selection criteria will consider applicants' level of support to communities, the feasibility and sustainability of proposed technology solutions, and applicants' transparency on measurement and reporting, among other considerations.

IBM collaborates with organizations to design, develop, and deploy a technical solution directly benefiting communities. Throughout the experience, IBM provides access to platforms such as IBM watsonx and Granite AI models, IBM Cloud, IBM Environmental Intelligence and Red Hat open source technologies as well as technical mentorship to build long-term capacity. Organizations selected to participate must enter into an IBM grant agreement governing access to IBM technology, services and resources.

The IBM Impact Accelerator is open to nonprofit and government organizations globally.

IBM plans to select five organizations for this program each year.